Vancouver, British Columbia-based Bron Studios returns to New Mexico this month to begin production on the feature film National Anthem, the New Mexico Film Office announced Thursday.
Bron Studios shot the movie Surrounded in Abiquiú in November and December 2020 and Those Who Shot Me Dead at the Santa Clara Pueblo and in Bernalillo, Torrance, Sandoval and Rio Arriba counties in 2019. Shooting locations for National Anthem were not announced.
National Anthem is directed by Tony Tost, who was a producer on the TV show Longmire, shot in New Mexico in the first half of the 2010s.
National Anthem is about the hunt for a valuable rare Lakota tribe ghost shirt.
The production is set to employ about 111 New Mexico crew members, 32 principal actors and stunt performers and 67 background performers.
The film office Thursday also announced the independent film Liberty of Jewels is filming in Gallup. The short film is produced by ReBalance LLC and is about a Navajo father who works as a clerk at a trading post.
The film is directed by Keanu Jones and is employing about 14 New Mexico crew members and four New Mexico principal actors.
Last weekend, hundreds of New Mexicans showed up in Santa Fe and Los Alamos for casting calls for extras in the big-budget Christopher Nolan film Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr. and Rami Malek.
Not enough extras were cast, so Alessi Hartigan Casting will have a casting call webinar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Saturday for locals who want nonspeaking roles portraying characters from the 1920s and 1930s.
The production seeks people to play locals, veterans or military roles, scientists, teachers/professors, college students/scholars, drivers, executives and military wives.
Participants must be 18 or older and wear costume sizes 36 to 44 for men and 0 to 12 for women.
To take part, register at bit.ly/3uq51aU.
