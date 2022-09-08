Two more men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping and rape last month in the Lower San Pedro area near Española.

Arrest warrant affidavits filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate say Somphong Phanomsack, 66, and Jeremy Naranjo, 31, each face five felony charges in the Aug. 22 incident, in which a woman told New Mexico State Police a red Jeep carrying three men pulled up next to her as she was walking and one of the men forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint. Two of the men raped her while the third man held her down, the woman alleged. She said they also stole some of her belongings, according to an affidavit.

Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged in the incident earlier this week. He was arrested Aug. 31 on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case after the woman reported the incident to state police.

