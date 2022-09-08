Two more men have been charged in an alleged kidnapping and rape last month in the Lower San Pedro area near Española.
Arrest warrant affidavits filed Thursday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate say Somphong Phanomsack, 66, and Jeremy Naranjo, 31, each face five felony charges in the Aug. 22 incident, in which a woman told New Mexico State Police a red Jeep carrying three men pulled up next to her as she was walking and one of the men forced her into the vehicle at gunpoint. Two of the men raped her while the third man held her down, the woman alleged. She said they also stole some of her belongings, according to an affidavit.
Donnie Deaguero, 45, was charged in the incident earlier this week. He was arrested Aug. 31 on an outstanding warrant in an unrelated case after the woman reported the incident to state police.
Phanomsack and Naranjo are charged with first-degree kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual penetration, conspiracy to commit criminal sexual penetration and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, according to arrest warrant affidavits.
Deaguero faces the same counts as well as an additional charge of armed robbery.
The woman had identified him as the man who had pointed a handgun at her, an affidavit says.
Deaguero told police he knew Phanomsack and Naranjo. However, he denied either of them were ever in the Jeep with him. He also denied the woman was inside the vehicle before telling officers he would not speak with them further without an attorney present, according to an affidavit.
However, while securing the red Jeep, officers saw items inside the vehicle that matched descriptions of the woman’s stolen belongings, the affidavit says.
