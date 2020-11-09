Two more people have been charged for their alleged involvement in pulling down the obelisk in the Plaza last month, Santa Fe police announced Monday night.
Melissa Rose, 44, and Lauren Straily, 28, both of Santa Fe, were charged with criminal damage to property over $1,000, conspiracy to commit criminal damage, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and unauthorized graffiti over $1,000.
About 50 people used a rope and chain to pull down the obelisk Oct. 12 following a demonstration by a group of activists and their allies. Many Native Americans have long seen the obelisk, erected more than 150 years ago to honor Civil War soldiers, as offensive.
Monday’s announcement brings to five the number of people charged in the destruction of the monument. Santa Fe police last week announced similar charges against Sage Schweitzer, 33, and Ryan Witt, 29. On Saturday, police announced they had filed charges against Dawn Furlong, 46, for criminal damage to property over $1,000, plus conspiracy, unlawful assembly, criminal trespass and unauthorized graffiti.
It is unclear as of Monday night if Rose or Straily had been arrested. According to the news release, more charges are likely to be issued. Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and persecution of those involved.
“At this time, we are continuing to identify individuals who will be facing charges for their involvement in the destruction of the obelisk,” the news release said.
