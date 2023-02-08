The first federal court hearing was held Tuesday in Albuquerque in a 4-year-old case involving a former WildEarth Guardians employee accused of colluding with a contractor to overcharge the Santa Fe-based environmental group by $250,000 for stream restoration work.
James I. Matison, 57, of Boulder, Colo., and Jeffrey Ham, 46, of El Prado are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.
Matison, WildEarth Guardians' former restoration program director, is suspected of conspiring with Ham, who owned Timberline Environmental LLC, to inflate the hours they billed the conservation group from February 2015 through April 2019, unlawfully diverting about $250,000, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.
John Horning, the group's executive director, said he was glad to finally see a hearing in a case involving crimes that threw a successful restoration program into such scandal the program had to be scrapped.
"When a staff member embezzles from you and nothing happens for four years ... you wonder whether or not they'll be held to account," Horning said. "I am just relieved and heartened that our criminal justice system works and that the government has begun the process of holding the two of them accountable."
Ham confided in a contractor about how he and Matison overbilled the group on restoration projects — and that contractor then tipped off a WildEarth Guardians board member, Horning said.
WildEarth Guardians hired a forensic accountant to conduct an audit, which turned up glaring irregularities. Because state and federal grant money was used to pay Matison and Ham, the group contacted the U.S. attorney, Horning said.
Federal prosecutors requested inspectors general from the Environmental Protection Agency and Interior Department examine the books.
“With our law enforcement partners, we will hold recipients accountable for ensuring that they use taxpayer funds for their intended purposes in accordance with federal regulations," Garrett J. Westfall, who heads the EPA inspector general's western division, said in a statement Wednesday.
If convicted, Matison and Ham each face 20 years in prison. Horning said the group also will seek restitution of the diverted money.
Those who dealt with the duo on stream restoration were happy with the work they did, Horning said. They would repair damage from cattle, erosion and wildfires and plant cottonwoods, willows and other trees to enhance riparian areas.
Their last restoration efforts included the Santa Fe River south of the city, as well as on the Rio Puerco near Cuba and some streams in the Jemez Mountains.
"I think the quality of the work allowed for them to do what they did," Horning said.
The group had to dissolve the program after the overcharges came to light because government agencies, nonprofits and other clients became wary of it, Horning said.
"It was clouded in scandal," Horning said. "Trust was lost."
He doesn't believe the program will be revived in the foreseeable future, he said.
Since then, the group has established more stringent accounting controls to ensure such crimes never happen again, Horning said. Accounting had always been stricter when it came to the group's advocacy work, he said.
"Obviously in hindsight in our restoration program, we gave the former program director too much latitude," Horning said.