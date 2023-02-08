The first federal court hearing was held Tuesday in Albuquerque in a 4-year-old case involving a former WildEarth Guardians employee accused of colluding with a contractor to overcharge the Santa Fe-based environmental group by $250,000 for stream restoration work.

James I. Matison, 57, of Boulder, Colo., and Jeffrey Ham, 46, of El Prado are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Matison, WildEarth Guardians' former restoration program director, is suspected of conspiring with Ham, who owned Timberline Environmental LLC, to inflate the hours they billed the conservation group from February 2015 through April 2019, unlawfully diverting about $250,000, according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico.

Popular in the Community