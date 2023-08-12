Two new lawsuits accuse a former Northern New Mexico fifth grade teacher of bizarre and abusive behavior toward students.
Sheri Raphaelson, an attorney in Rio Arriba County, filed suits in state District Court earlier this month against Chama Valley Independent Schools on behalf of two students claiming Phillip Gallegos regularly struck them and other students in the back of the head during the 2022-23 school year.
The complaints filed by parents of the two students — who were 11 at the time of the alleged abuse — say Gallegos would “routinely hit students, grab students” and “throw objects at students.”
Gallegos, 62, would also frequently tell students “inappropriate details” about his military service, the complaints say, including how many people he killed while serving in the military, the manner in which he killed them and “what it felt like emotionally and physically.”
Antonio Martinez, the father of one of the boys, says in his lawsuit Gallegos also smacked his son’s bottom. The boy was bent over tying his shoe, the suit says, when Gallegos came up behind him, “rotated his arm in an exaggerated manner like a baseball pitcher winding up” and hit the boy’s behind, then said “nice pose.”
Jessica Cordova, the mother of the other child, says in her lawsuit she tried to contact Principal Rebecca Garcia but Garcia would not take or return her phone calls and seemed to be avoiding her.
The lawsuits say school officials didn’t take action against Gallegos, even after multiple parents complained, until parents reported him to law enforcement.
New Mexico State Police opened an investigation into the allegations against Gallegos in February. According to an incident report, interviewing the parents of four children — including the two plaintiffs in the lawsuits — who reported similar abuse by Gallegos.
Chama Schools placed him on leave then, the Rio Grande Sun reported. But Gallegos remained employed by the school district until June 9, Superintendent Anthony Casados confirmed in an email this week.
Gallegos has not been criminally charged in connection with the allegations.
“The investigation is expected to be completed and turned over to the [District Attorney’s] Office for review by August 22,” state police spokesman Officer Ray Wilson wrote in an email Friday.
Gallegos hung up on a reporter who called him seeking comment Friday.
Martinez and Cordova’s lawsuits accuse the school of failing to prevent Gallegos’ “ongoing abuse” of students, and seek an unspecified amount of damages.
“The district has thoroughly investigated the allegations and appropriate action has been taken,” Casados wrote in an email Wednesday. “At this time, the district will not be commenting further on pending litigation.”
Raphaelson sent the school district notices of claim on behalf of the two plaintiffs and three other children in April.