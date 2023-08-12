Two new lawsuits accuse a former Northern New Mexico fifth grade teacher of bizarre and abusive behavior toward students.

Sheri Raphaelson, an attorney in Rio Arriba County, filed suits in state District Court earlier this month against Chama Valley Independent Schools on behalf of two students claiming Phillip Gallegos regularly struck them and other students in the back of the head during the 2022-23 school year.

The complaints filed by parents of the two students — who were 11 at the time of the alleged abuse — say Gallegos would “routinely hit students, grab students” and “throw objects at students.”

