New Mexico State Police are investigating two deadly car crashes in San Miguel County.
Maria Jesusa Roybal, 87, of Albuquerque, and Laco Rodriguez, 43, of Las Vegas, N.M., died at the scenes of the crashes.
While investigators say alcohol does not appear to be a factor in either crash, neither Roybal nor Rodriguez was wearing seat belts.
Roybal died Friday in a head-on crash in Pecos near milepost 4 on N.M. 50, state police said Tuesday in a news release.
The crash occurred about 2 p.m., when investigators believe an 18-year-old man driving a 2017 Nissan west on N.M. 50 turned left and was struck by a 1990 Chevrolet pickup driven by a 55-year-old Albuquerque man.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was unknown, the news release states.
Roybal was riding in the Chevrolet pickup, police said.
A third passenger in the Chevrolet, a 51-year-old man from Glorieta, suffered injuries that were not life threatening.
Rodriguez died Monday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 north of Las Vegas, N.M.
The crash occurred about 3 p.m., when investigators believe Rodriguez's 2001 Ford pickup left the southbound lane of I-25 and rolled, according to the news release. Rodriguez was ejected from the vehicle.
