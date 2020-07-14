An early-morning crash Tuesday near N.M. 599 and Airport Road left two people dead, Santa Fe police said.
Santa Fe police, Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office deputies and New Mexico State Police responded the crash just after 5 a.m., according to a news release. The victims were dead at the scene.
Santa Fe police did not release details about the crash and is attempting to notify next of kin.
This is a developing story.
