Two injured in I-25 crash Wednesday night By Phaedra Haywood phaywood@sfnewmexican.com Phaedra Haywood Courts Reporter Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Two people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 25 near the Cerrillos Road exit around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. One had minor injures and the second was in serious but stable condition, Santa Fe County spokeswoman Oliva Romo wrote in an email Thursday. Multiple agencies including the Santa Fe County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office, New Mexico State Police and the city of Santa Fe police and fire departments responded the crash.