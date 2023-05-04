Two Las Vegas, N.M., men were arrested recently after being accused of forcing another man to strip naked before tying his hands and ankles with rope and beating him with a belt.

Jeffrey Collier Jr., 25, is being charged with second-degree kidnapping with intent to commit a sexual offense, robbery, extortion, conspiracy to commit all three of the previous charges, interference with communications and aggravated battery, according to online court records.

Brandon Collier, 25, is facing the same charges as well as a count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Recommended for you