New Mexico State Police is investigating the deaths of two people found dead in their home Saturday near Tres Piedras, a community in northeastern Rio Arriba County.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, officers found the bodies of Nirvana Sisneros, 47, and Nathan Faccio, 46.
No one had been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon, state police said.
"Agents have conducted numerous interviews and executed multiple search warrants during the course of the investigation. Agents do have a person of interest, but no arrests have been made at this time," the news release said.
The agency did not provide any information about how Sisneros and Faccio died, the circumstances of their deaths or any possible motive.
State police ask that anyone with information about the case call the agency's District 7 office in Española at 505-753-2277.
