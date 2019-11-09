Two experts bring their knowledge of local housing to the airwaves

Back in 2009, in the doldrums of a recession, listeners of KTRC got a good new dose of talk radio oriented to real estate and building.
Ten years later, the shows hosted by Rey Post and Kim Shanahan are still going strong.
When the financial crisis hit, Post was a real estate agent in Washington, D.C., and was shuttling back and forth to Santa Fe.
“When I finally decided to get my license here, I realized there were a lot of 800-pound gorillas, and I wanted the radio show to be a way to differentiate myself,” he recalled. “I created this as simply a marketing tool for me as a real estate broker and it grew into a freestanding business venture, and like flypaper, I can’t get away from it.”
Post’s All Things Real Estate airs every Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. He makes an effort to anchor the show on day-to-day issues that are important to consumers and real estate professionals.
“I talk somewhat about policy issues and city government, for example, but I’ve discovered that people constantly come back to the show because we’re offering real nuts-and-bolts information about things that impact them as homebuyers and homeowners and sellers,” he said.
In the show’s decade of Sundays, more than 100 were remote broadcasts. Two of the host’s annual favorites are done at the Santa Fe Home Show and the Haciendas — A Parade of Homes tour, both of which are sponsored by the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association.
At the beginning of 2019, Post christened a new remote show, This is Taos. It’s held on the third Sunday of every month at Taos Ski Valley, the Taos Center for the Arts, or Taos Mesa Brewing.
Post has some sidelights — a favorite is the Santa Fe Concorso, the service-oriented classic car event that’s held each year at The Club at Las Campanas. Among the many people he’s had at the microphone are racing legends, including Denise McCluggage, Johnny Rutherford, Parnelli Jones and Lyn St. James.
Even with them, he managed to talk real estate.
“Of course, sitting in Las Campanas, it was never hard for me to say, ‘Hey guys, how you would you like to own a house here?’ and they’d always raise their hands and say, ‘Sure,’ in a heartbeat.”
Shanahan, who writes a freelance column for The New Mexican on housing issues, is the other KTRC stalwart. The contractor and former longtime executive director of the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association conducts interviews with experts in their fields for Santa Fe Green Building and Sustainable Development, airing 1 to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
He began the radio show in 2009, soon after he had taken the helm of the builders’ association.
“In my opinion, sustainability touches everything,” Shanahan said. “So that allows me to have guests on my show about everything. And I do.”
The builder has a deep background in his show’s priority subject. For 10 years, he was a voice from Santa Fe while serving as a liaison on National Association of Home Builders committees for green building and sustainability.
His involvement goes back to 1990s conferences held in Denver by the U.S. Green Building Council. He also was involved in the development of the Home Energy Rating System and Water Efficiency Rating Score protocols.
The topics of green buildings and water conservation often show up on Shanahan’s show, but so do issues around immigration and the labor force, the education and training of the next generation of homebuilders, and affordable housing.
“On Nov. 30, it will be a year since my last day as director of the Home Builders Association,” he said. “During the last year, with a few exceptions, I’ve taken the liberty of having the show be about nothing but housing and the housing shortage.
“We’re not building to demand,” Shanahan added. “We have had demand three times greater than what our production is, year after year after year.”
The same goes for multifamily housing. There are several apartment buildings under construction in Santa Fe right now, but they won’t provide enough to solve the problem, he said.
When you talk to Shanahan, you’re faced with a virtual barrage of information and opinion.
“I’m an old editorialist. I was an opinion writer in college [at Michigan State University], and these are people who have opinions but are lousy reporters because they don’t have to do anything. They just read stuff and write opinions.”
And even with all of that good knowledge about sustainable Santa Fe, it’s not easy coming up with show topics and guests.
“It’s always a struggle, and I’m horrible at it compared to Rey Post,” Shanahan said. “He is the consummate professional and he plans everything in advance. My shows are from the seat of my pants.”
