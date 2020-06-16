Two people died in an early morning crash Tuesday involving a Coca Cola semitruck on U.S. 84/285 near Española.
Española Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Apodaca said just after 6 a.m. a minivan carrying two passengers southbound on the highway crossed over the median and head on into oncoming traffic.
The minivan collided with the semitruck, which caused a fire, Apodaca said.
"The two occupants of the minivan were transported to the Española Hospital, and they later passed away from their injuries," Apodaca said.
The driver of the semitruck is alive, he added.
The identities of the two people who died have not yet been released.
The crash occurred north of the Dreamcatcher 10 movie theater near the entrance of the Española Valley Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1217 S. Riverside Drive.
