Gun violence erupted Wednesday on a Los Alamos street in two separate incidents, one that left two people dead.

Los Alamos police were dispatched to the Denver Steels neighborhood at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in response to a 911 call about a victim of a gunshot wound, the police department said in a news release. Officers found two people who had been shot in a home on 34th Street.

Medics attempted to render aid, the statement said, but both victims succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead.

