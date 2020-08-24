Popular Santa Fe restaurant Harry’s Roadhouse temporarily closed last week after reporting to the New Mexico Environment Department that two cooks tested positive for COVID-19.
In a website message, the longtime Old Las Vegas Highway business said it hopes to reopen Monday after ”testing our employees and following all of the recommended cleaning and sanitation procedures.”
On its website, the restaurant wrote: “We will not reopen until we are 100 percent sure that we can provide a safe and healthy environment for our guests and employees.”
Harry Shapiro, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Peyton Young, said he believes both cooks contracted the virus away from the restaurant.
“It’s disappointing,” he said. “We closed. We cleaned the whole place down. We gave a lot of the food to shelters.”
The two cooks last worked Aug. 15 and 16, which started the 14-day quarantine clock set to expire for an Aug. 31 reopening.
Harry’s has about 70 employees and results from the most recent coronavirus tests for about 15 employees are negative, Shapiro said.
Throughout the virus, Harry’s employees have been wearing masks and gloves with tables spaced 6 feet apart.
“From the beginning, we tried to adhere to all the guidelines,” Shapiro said. “We weren’t pushing for indoor dining when other restaurants were.”
Harry’s Roadhouse is the 14th restaurant in the Santa Fe area to report employee coronavirus cases to the Environment Department, which keeps a daily updated rapid response list of all New Mexico businesses that have reported coronavirus cases.
Several but not all the restaurant closed briefly, depending on the date when the employee with a positive case last worked, said David Morgan, spokesman for the New Mexico Department of Health.
Seventy-seven other Santa Fe businesses have reported coronavirus cases through Aug. 22. Santa Fe has 4.1 percent of total statewide reports of coronavirus cases with Santa Fe County having 7.5 percent of the state’s population.
The majority of businesses had one case. The Environment Department reported three coronavirus cases at Ten Thousand Waves on Aug. 18 and one case Aug. 5. Ten Thousand Waves had three employees test positive, one on two occasions. But these employees were all asymptomatic, none of their family members tested positive and the resort believes the cases could be false-positives, Chief Operating Officer Courtney Morris said.
“We are, of course, treating it as if they are positive,” she said.
The three employees completed 14-day quarantines Monday. The New Mexico Department of Health did not require Ten Thousand Waves to close, Morris said.
“Our day-to-day standards are beyond what the [Centers for Disease Control & Prevention] and Health Department are recommending,” she said.
