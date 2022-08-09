Two companies have filed protests with the Government Accountability Office over the U.S. Energy Department awarding a $3 billion contract to a Bechtel subsidiary to take over operations of an underground nuclear waste site in October.

The companies lost out to Tularosa Basin Range Services in the bid to operate the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant near Carlsbad.

National Tru Solutions and Carlsbad Operations Alliance LLC recently filed the protests over Tularosa Basin receiving the four-year contract with six one-year extensions.

