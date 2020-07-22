Santa Fe city employees dodged a bullet under Mayor Alan Webber’s proposed budget.
No layoffs. No furloughs after Sept. 4. And despite rumblings about possible pay cuts, all city employees will keep their salaries intact.
Well, almost every city employee.
Two department directors — John Muñoz, head of parks and recreation, and Randy Randall, who oversees the convention and visitors bureau — are expecting to see salary reductions in the new budget.
Muñoz, who is paid about $117,000 annually, will drop down to a salary of $95,000 a year — a nearly 19 percent decrease. Randall’s pay is poised to decrease about 10 percent, from about $119,000 a year to roughly $107,000. The proposed salary cuts for both directors don’t take into account the furloughs that run through Sept. 4.
In a statement, City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill said the responsibilities of both men are changing under the mayor’s spending plan, which also calls for a sweeping reorganization of city government.
“If we break up Parks and Recreation, the duties and responsibilities of the former director have been substantially redefined,” she wrote, referring to a proposal to split up the department. “In light of that, it makes sense to adjust John’s salary.”
The proposed pay cut for Randall also takes the salaries of other directors into account, she said.
“It’s both a change in overall responsibilities with, for example, the decision to stand up [the] Arts and Culture [Department] as its own entity and, as part of the reorganization, a desire to bring all of the department head salaries into a band that is equitable and fair,” she said.
During the third day of budget hearings Wednesday, City Councilor Signe Lindell questioned the fairness of Randall’s proposed pay cut.
“Why was this director … asked to take a pay cut?” she asked. “I haven’t seen that for other directors.”
LaPan Hill said the proposed salary reduction is part of a proposal to create a Community Development Department that includes tourism, as well as arts and culture, affordable housing, economic development, planning and land use, and recreation.
“As those departments move into divisions, this position, as well as the recreation division director, took a pay cut,” she told members of the Finance Committee. “That puts it slightly more in line. All of those divisions are within a band, so that was the rationale for that.”
Lindell said she guessed she understood.
“Certainly, I think that in terms of parks and rec, that that director, you know, at least half the work is being diminished for that director. I don’t know if that’s really true in this case or not,” she said, referring to Randall.
Lindell questioned whether the Webber administration “looked at every employee” and compared salaries.
“I guess we could take a look at every director or division director or management position salary and see if we think other people are making too much money or outside the bands of what other people in similar positions are making,” she said. “I don’t know. Maybe we want to do that.”
Randall declined to comment, calling it a personnel matter. Muñoz could not be reached late Wednesday.
