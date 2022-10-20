The fossil fuel industry and its future are at the heart of a three-way match to decide who will manage state lands, which generate billions of dollars for New Mexico, largely through oil and gas drilling.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard, a Democrat seeking reelection, faces two opponents who think their private-sector experience makes them better qualified for the job than she is.

State Public Regulation Commissioner Jefferson Byrd, a Republican, has worked as an environmental engineer in the fossil fuel industry and has been a rancher for decades. Larry Marker, who is running as an independent, is a former oil and gas operator who also has a background in ranching, farming and manufacturing.

