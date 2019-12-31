Two people broke into The Running Hub just after midnight Monday and stole an estimated $5,000 worth of items, according to a Santa Fe Police Department report.
The report stated a person smashed the running specialty store's front glass door, went inside, took boxes of shoes and exited the building before returning with a second individual and taking more items.
Store manager Stephen Sweezey said while the two only took a few pairs of running shoes, they also grabbed specialty running hats and several apparel items.
"I mean like armfuls of apparel," said Sweezey, who reviewed video surveillance footage of the incident.
The store is located at 1100 Don Diego Avenue and is exposed to passers-by, Sweezey said.
Store employee Julie Trujillo discovered the break-in when she went to open the store Monday morning and found the front glass door shattered, according to the police report. She then went to look at the alarm system's keypad, but saw the system was set to "stay" mode, which means that while the alarm was turned on, it would not go off when it detected movement inside the store.
Trujillo said an employee may have accidentally set the alarm to stay mode when the store closed Sunday afternoon.
"We are still looking into that and trying to figure out what happened [to the alarm]" Sweezey said.
Sweezey said he asked an officer if he should be checking websites like Offer Up, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace to see if anyone was selling items stolen from the store.
"He said ... if you see anything let us know and we will investigate," he said.
The store also had to pay about $375 to replace the broken glass, Sweezey said.
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.