Santa Fe police arrested two men last week on suspicion of breaking into adjoining businesses on Cerrillos Road.
Raymond Ramirez, 30 and Ian Marlin, 30, both of Santa Fe, were arrested Thursday after officers found them at the scene of a burglary at Smoke City and Herbs, Etc., according to a criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
The pair are facing two counts each of nonresidential burglary, larceny and criminal damage to property over $1,000. Marlin also is charged with drug possession, conspiracy to commit burglary and resisting arrest.
According to the complaint, police responded to an alarm at Smoke City around 2:30 a.m. Thursday and noticed merchandise on the ground and the door wide open.
They found Marlin inside Herbs, Etc. next door. He told them he saw the damage to the business as he was walking by on his way to the Interfaith Community Shelter at Pete's Place.
Marlin had an ID card for Ramirez in his pocket, as well as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, the complaint said.
Officers saw a hole in a wall between the stores and found Ramirez hiding in a bathroom at Smoke City, the complaint said.
Both men were arrested and booked in the Santa Fe County jail.
The owner of Smoke City told police about $20,000 in property was taken, while the owner of Herbs, Etc. said damage to the wall and stolen items amounted to over $3,500.
