Police arrested two adults Wednesday in a chaotic, violent scene following the boys Class 4A State Basketball Tournament game at Española Valley High School.
"After the game had ended, there was several incidents where fans from both teams were displaying disorderly type conduct," Española Police Department School Resource Officer Mark A. Webb wrote in his report. The hometown Sundevils lost 55-38 to the Del Norte Knights in the playoff game.
After the game ended, a fan threw a water bottle onto the court, Webb wrote, a large group of fans behind the visiting team bench flashed hand gestures across the court to the home team, prompting a security guard to disperse the crowd.
Webb wrote that as security guard Christian Lopez directed people to wait for their children at the top of the bleachers, Webb saw a large crowd assemble around Lopez.
"Mr. Lopez then began to retreat backwards down the bleachers as a male and female charged at him," Webb wrote.
The woman — later identified as Shauntel Riley, 22, of Casa Blanca — struck Lopez multiple times with her fist, according to a criminal complaint filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court charging Riley with battery on a school employee.
Webb ran to separate them and grabbed Riley, telling her she was under arrest, he wrote.
"Ms. Riley and I fell to the ground as the crowd directed us to the court floor. While Ms. Riley was prone on her stomach with her hands held tight under her body, she refused to give me her hands as ordered. After some persuading and me speaking directly into her right ear as it was very loud, Ms. Riley placed her hands behind her back."
Webb took Riley to his vehicle swiftly to ensure her safety and his, he wrote, and "the crowd followed."
Riley declined to answer questions after the incident, Webb reported, other than saying she was protecting her mother, alleging that Lopez had pushed her mother first.
Around the same time, Rio Arriba County Deputy Joseph Cannon received a tip regarding a fight in the school parking lot, according to an incident report.
Cannon said he activated his lapel camera before finding a man bleeding from his temple at the western corner of the gym.
The man — later identified as Joey Salazar, 35, of Española — acknowledged he'd been in a fight, saying "'we've got history with them" or something similar, according to the report.
Rio Arriba County Sgt. Jack Casias told Salazar to go home, but Salazar squared off with the officer and verbally challenged him before being pulled away by family, the report states.
As Salazar walked away, Cannon reported, he ripped off his shirt and rapidly closed in on a crowd of about six people, pushing one of the men in the group.
Deputies arrested Salazar on a charge of disorderly conduct.
KRQE reported Thursday that the bad behavior — including an alleged paintball attack on the Knights' bus as it was leaving — originated with Sundevils fans.
That's inaccurate, school athletic director Matthew Abeyta said Friday.
"There is always two sides to every story, he said. "The story that came out on KRQE was very one-sided; it did not include the two arrests that occurred, both … Del Norte fans, due to their behavior and physical altercations."
The police reports did not indicate the team affiliations of Salazar and Riley.
Abeyta said Friday he didn't have a clear view of the confrontation between Riley and Lopez and hadn't noticed anything unusual leading up to the fight.
About 1,800 people were in the gym for the game, Abeyta said.
"It was a typical New Mexico high school state tournament game," he said. "It was loud. The fans on both sides are passionate about their teams, and Del Norte is the defending state champion — nothing out of the ordinary."
All was well until about 15 minutes after the final buzzer.
Only about 150 people were left in the gym, Abeyta said, when someone threw a plastic water bottle that landed about three feet from him.
Abeyta said the school is still investigating the events, and no students have been disciplined in the postgame unrest.
Abeyta said he didn't know much about the reported paintball attack, and no one had contacted him about it.
"We do know we have footage of their bus leaving our campus intact with no paintball markings on the bus," he said Friday.
