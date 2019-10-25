Santa Fe police have arrested one of two men accused of raping a 15-year-old girl earlier this month.
Online jail records show Maury Montel Elliott was booked into the Santa Fe County jail Thursday afternoon on a no-bond warrant.
Elliott, 23, of Philadelphia, and Derrick Shawn Chavez, 25, of Santa Fe, are both charged with criminal sexual penetration, criminal sexual contact of a minor, kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to arrest warrant affidavits filed Thursday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.
While the affidavits describe the girl’s allegations that Elliott raped her, they don’t detail Chavez’s alleged participation.
Elliott, whose name is also spelled Elliot in the affidavits, was arrested Thursday evening. Police said additional suspects connected to the case were still being sought.
According to the affidavits, the girl, a local high school student, and her mother reported the Oct. 4 incident to an assistant principal Oct. 7, claiming the two men had plied her with alcohol and taken her to an apartment on Cerrillos Road, where she passed out and was sexually assaulted.
In a forensic interview at Santa Fe’s Solace Crisis Treatment Center, the girl told investigators that on Sept. 27, she and a friend had been sitting on a bench on the Plaza eating ice cream, when they were approached by Elliott and Chavez. According to the affidavits, Elliott had a bottle of liquor in a paper bag and asked her and her friend if they wanted a drink, and both refused. The four exchanged Instagram names and Elliott and Chavez left.
The girl later received a text message from Chavez suggesting she should sneak out of her house and meet with him and Elliott. She initially refused, but she was encouraged by her friend to meet them.
The girl told investigators that on Oct. 4, she met Elliott and Chavez at an elementary school, where Elliott handed her a bottle of liquor to hold. They then walked to a black vehicle and she sat in the back seat, while the men drove her to a downtown park, and she took “two to three drinks from the bottle.”
The men began smoking marijuana and Elliott blew marijuana smoke into the girl’s mouth, causing her to cough, she said. The girl then described how “her head felt heavy” and she became very dizzy and vomited on the grass.
Elliott told the girl they were going to take her home, but instead they drove her to what investigators believe was the Warren Inn on Cerrillos Road and helped her upstairs into an apartment where she again vomited.
The girl described to investigators that she drifted in and out of consciousness, but she remembered Elliott groping her, taking off her clothes and raping her, according to the affidavits. She said she recalled that while he was groping her, she felt unable to speak but at one point told him to stop. During the sexual assault, the girl said she told Elliott “numerous times that he was hurting her.”
According to the affidavits, the girl said she sent Chavez a text message the next day about the incident and he “played stupid.” She said she told him, “You were right there, I know, you know what happened.” Chavez responded, “Don’t worry, if anything happens, we’ll take care of it,” and asked if she was on birth control, the girl said.
In the affidavits, police said the text messages were saved and given to investigators, and the girl picked Elliott out of a photo spread “without hesitation” as the man who had raped her.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.