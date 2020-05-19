The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office has issued warrants for two people charged with assaulting a man May 11 at the home they shared with him.
Thad Paulson, 41, and Morgan Jacobs, 29, are accused of attacking Graham Chouteau-Lathrop, the owner of the home where they were staying just north of Santa Fe, according to the warrants for their arrests.
Court records show Paulson and Jacobs face felony charges related to the incident, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
Chouteau-Lathrop allowed Paulson and Jacobs to live with him because they were homeless, but he was having issues with them because they were coming and going at late hours and not keeping the home clean, the affidavit for arrest warrant states.
He left a note for the two of them to knock on the door so they could speak about their living arrangements, and when he opened it, according to the affidavit, Paulson charged at him with a pole and hit him in the back of the head with his fists and hands.
Paulson told Jacobs to use a Taser on Chouteau-Lathrop, according to the affidavit, but the device failed.
During the altercation, Paulson repeatedly threatened Chouteau-Lathrop and forced him to sit on the couch before leaving the room and telling Jacobs to tie him up, the affidavit states. While Paulson was gone, Chouteau-Lathrop grabbed his Winchester rifle from under the couch and fired two warning shots at the ceiling in an attempt to scare them off.
Chouteau-Lathrop said Paulson then rushed at him, and he fired the gun twice toward the man, the affidavit states, and believed he shot him in the buttocks.
A struggle broke out among the three of them, and Jacobs took the rifle from Chouteau-Lathrop, pointed it at him and pulled the trigger, but it didn't fire, the affidavit states.
Paulson and Jacobs then fled from the home with the rifle, according to the affidavit.
Chouteau-Lathrop said in a Tuesday interview that he did not sustain any serious injuries in the attack. Paulson had threatened him with violence once before, and Jacobs had thrown a cellphone at his head, he said.
During a telephone interview with investigators May 12, Paulson said Chouteau-Lathrop tried to put him in a headlock, and that's why he punched him in the face, the affidavit states. Paulson also told investigators he and Jacobs believed Chouteau-Lathrop may have had other guns in his home, and that's why they left with the rifle. He gave investigators directions to where he abandoned the gun, according to the affidavit.
Paulson also told investigators he and Jacobs were in Truth or Consequences and had no intention of returning to Santa Fe.
Court records indicate neither Paulson nor Jacobs have been arrested.
Paulson was previously charged with attempt to commit murder, false imprisonment, aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon, battery against a household member and criminal damage to property in 2016.
Santa Fe County Magistrate George Anaya Jr. dismissed the case in January 2017, citing the failure of the District Attorney's Office to prosecute the case, according to court records.
