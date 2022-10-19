ad.jpg

This image taken from video shows a clip from a KOB-TV news report pointing out an inaccuracy in an attack ad. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign asked KOB to pull the ad.

An Albuquerque-based TV station has rejected a request from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s reelection campaign to pull an attack ad one of its reporters said contained an inaccuracy.

Citing KOB-TV’s own reporting, legal counsel for New Mexicans for Michelle, the governor’s campaign committee, last week demanded the station take the ad off the airwaves.

“KOB must pull this ad from the air immediately given your own admission it is false,” attorney Courtney Weisman of the Washington, D.C.-based Elias Law Group wrote in a letter to the station manager.

