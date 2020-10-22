The TV series Roswell, New Mexico is scheduled to begin filming its third season this month through April, according to a news release from the State Film Office.
The series, produced by Warner Bros. Television and NM Talent Inc., will film in Santa Fe; Las Vegas, N.M.; Albuquerque; and Madrid.
Film and TV productions are required to meet the state's emergency public health orders and restrictions. The production will employ 275 crew members from New Mexico and many more local extras.
