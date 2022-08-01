editor's pick TV series 'Obliterated' starts filming in Albuquerque The New Mexican Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Netflix television series Obliterated started principal photography in July in and around Albuquerque and will continue through October, the New Mexico State Film Office reported.Obliterated is from the same team that created Cobra Kai. Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg will serve as executive producers and directors of Obliterated.Nick Zano from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Shelley Hennig from Teen Wolf star in the series.The series tells the story of an elite special forces team that thwarts a deadly threat to Las Vegas, Nev., according to promotional materials.“We are so excited to be making our next project in Albuquerque, where many of our friends have had an excellent experience filming," the producers said in a news release.The production will employ about 350 New Mexico crew members, 25 principal New Mexico actors and about 2,000 New Mexico background performers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Teya Vitu Business Editor Author email Follow Teya Vitu Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesTorrential rain brings a river of mud to Tesuque; more precipitation is on the waySelf-taught woodcarver, 84, wins Spanish Market's best in showResidence of primary winner for Santa Fe Magistrate Court is questionedCity seeks to end decades-old free water deal with Santa Fe Country ClubIn the burn scar, the disaster is a daily nightmarePriest says he was put on leave for speaking out on sex abuse settlementIn New Mexico, ‘DWI is one piece of a much bigger problem’Governor declares emergency for Las Vegas water contaminationQueen of Book Mountain writing life's last chapterWater-conserving cisterns run afoul of rules Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Stepping-stone auditors in a land of waste and corruption Building Santa Fe Galisteo Preserve's story is one to remember Ringside Seat Queen of Book Mountain writing life's last chapter Rescue Report Teshi has long wait but finally finds a home