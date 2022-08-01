The Netflix television series Obliterated started principal photography in July in and around Albuquerque and will continue through October, the New Mexico State Film Office reported.

Obliterated is from the same team that created Cobra Kai. Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald and Hayden Schlossberg will serve as executive producers and directors of Obliterated.

Nick Zano from DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Shelley Hennig from Teen Wolf star in the series.

Popular in the Community