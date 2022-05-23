The state Film Office announced the television series Untitled Shea Serrano Project has begun photography in the Albuquerque area.

The series, inspired by Shea Serrano's life in San Antonio, Texas, will stream on Amazon Freevee and is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television.

Serrano is an author, journalist and onetime teacher whose work has appeared in a number of publications and platforms. 

The production will employ about 300 crew members, according to a news release from Film Office.

