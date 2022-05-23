editor's pick TV series begins photography in New Mexico The New Mexican May 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The state Film Office announced the television series Untitled Shea Serrano Project has begun photography in the Albuquerque area.The series, inspired by Shea Serrano's life in San Antonio, Texas, will stream on Amazon Freevee and is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television.Serrano is an author, journalist and onetime teacher whose work has appeared in a number of publications and platforms. The production will employ about 300 crew members, according to a news release from Film Office. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesGovernor: Fire could destroy over 1,000 NM homesCrews make progress as Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire surpasses 300,000 acresPecos residents keep wary eye on fire as growth continues MondayNew wave of evacuations in Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon FireFirefighting official: 'I've never seen a fire like this'Jury finds Montoya guilty of first-degree murder in JB White's deathOfficials wary about wind as Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon grows to 303,000 acresEvacuation center at Glorieta camp closing downPlight of evacuees: 'People are falling through the cracks'Gov. Lujan Grisham launches new TV ads, website Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Democrats forecast the GOP nominee for governor Science on The Hill Pair of NASA missions will help planetary defense Phill Casaus A quieter military mission? Kirtland officer says that will fly Etiquette Rules! Being of service is a win for both giver and receiver