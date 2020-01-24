In an upcoming New Mexico PBS episode of Travels with Darley, Emmy-nominated television host Darley Newman does more in a four-day trip to Santa Fe than some locals do in a lifetime.
From exploring Nambé Falls to participating in the annual Santa Fe Century bike race, Newman said her visit to New Mexico’s capital in May was about spending time in the great outdoors. “Santa Fe Nature Escape,” the fifth episode of season seven, airs Sunday morning on KNME. The idea of the episode, Newman said, is to show local viewers that adventure is often where they least expect it: in their own backyard.
“I want people that watch the series to be able to find something they didn’t know about,” she said. “One of the things I love about travel and new adventures is that you can do something that’s close to home. You can have an amazing adventure, and it’s right there.”
In the latest Santa Fe episode — Newman has featured the area in three previous shows over the years, visiting places like Chimayó and Ten Thousand Waves — she tells viewers that throughout the show, “we’re exercising our bodies and brains, learning new languages and cooking skills.” As she talks, b-roll features aerial views of desert landscapes and roasting shishito peppers.
Newman begins her journey mountain biking alongside local Amy Fredericks at Galisteo Basin Preserve, a community about 14 miles south of Santa Fe, before heading to Nambe Pueblo, where Ranger Wayne Vigil takes her on a hike to Nambé Falls. In an interview, Newman emphasized the importance of putting locals on camera in all of her shows to gain a “new perspective.”
Looking out at the famed waterfall in Nambe, Vigil tells Newman it’s a great place to “unplug, unwind, clear your head.”
“Being out there in nature is some of the best therapy you could ever ask for,” he added — a sentiment embodied throughout the show.
During the episode’s 25 minutes, Newman learns Tewa from Nambe Pueblo Gov. Phillip Perez; explores the Allan Houser Sculpture Garden; volunteers at Pecos National Historical Park; relaxes at Santa Fe Salt Cave, where she feels like she’s “in a salt cocoon”; and watches a sunset from Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado.
One highlight, Newman said, was partaking in the locally renowned Santa Fe Century bike race with local cyclist Cynthia Baca. Although Newman admitted in an interview that she leapfrogged the course and only rode about two miles total, she did take on the infamously challenging mile-long 12 percent incline dubbed “Heartbreak Hill."
That, she said, “was crazy!”
After mountain and road biking, Newman said, she was ready to get into a different kind of saddle.
As an equine lover who formerly hosted a horseback travel show called Equitrekking, “I couldn’t visit Santa Fe and not spend time with horses,” she said on camera.
In addition to riding across Cerrillos Hills, she visited Equus Inspired for an on-the-ground, “more intimate” experience with horses, observing and interacting with them inside a paddock.
“It’s about getting to know yourself through horses,” Newman explained in an interview. “It was a really intense and moving experience for me, being out there with horses and just letting them read you.”
Newman’s favorite part of Santa Fe was “the essence of the area,” she told The New Mexican.
“A lot of people go to Santa Fe and just go into town to the Plaza,” she said. “But it’s so much more than that. It’s getting beyond what people normally think.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.