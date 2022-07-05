Almost 30 years ago, while working for another newspaper, I watched the Colorado Bar Association flex its economic muscle over a single word it considered objectionable.
The organization voted to pull its fall convention out of the famed Broadmoor Hotel, claiming Colorado Springs Mayor Bob Isaac had insulted some of its lawyers.
The bar's president said Isaac balked at sending a welcoming letter that made specific mention of the association's gay attorneys.
"Do you mean I have to invite the queers?" Isaac supposedly asked.
Executives of the bar association said Isaac had uttered a slur. The mayor denied using the "derogatory" term queers.
As it turned out, the bar association reversed course a second time. Most conventioneers wanted their event at the Broadmoor. Business groups helped smooth over the confrontation by writing letters stating all bar association members were welcome in Colorado Springs.
Isaac, who died in 2008, was the gravel-voiced leader of one of the more conservative cities in America. If he were alive today, and if he spoke of queers, few would raise an objection, much less relocate a convention.
For proof, look to retiring New Mexico state Sen. Jacob Candelaria. The first openly gay man elected to the Senate, Candelaria says he probably is most proud of passing three bills he calls "queer-rights legislation."
"I use the word queer because I believe it is inclusive of all of us under the banner of LGBTQ," Candelaria said. The acronym stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and/or questioning.
Two of Candelaria's queer-rights initiatives outlawed conversion therapy for gay youngsters and the gay-panic defense in prosecutions for battery and murder. The third bill changed the requirements for sex designation on a birth certificate to comport with a person’s stated gender identity.
Candelaria was elected to the Senate in 2012 when he was just 25 years old. Originally a Democrat, he quit the party and became an independent after rancorous dealings with fellow senators.
Candelaria is even suing Sen. Mimi Stewart, president pro tem of the chamber, under the New Mexico Human Rights Act. He claims Stewart retaliated against him after he criticized her for trying to keep a bigoted legislative director on the state payroll.
Stewart moved Candelaria's Capitol office and changed his seat on the Senate floor. Some regard Candelaria's complaints as unimportant or insubstantial. A civil rights attorney, Candelaria says any form of retribution is unlawful.
Stewart, D-Albuquerque, declined to comment on Candelaria's lawsuit.
Candelaria's clash with Stewart was one of several he had with Democratic senators.
Anyone who serves in the pressure cooker of the Legislature is bound to lose poise from time to time, Candelaria said. In his view, how someone is treated after a show of temper or emotion varies based on factors such as money and skin color.
"The standard that is applied when you are white and older and wealthy, or Hispanic and wealthy, is very different than it was for me," Candelaria said. "People in those categories were described as strong-willed, passionate, determined leaders."
He says his troubles with majority Democrats for years delayed his bill to ban the gay-panic defense in criminal courts.
First-term state Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, says he identifies with Candelaria's complaints about legislative leaders. But Montoya, 61, has less affinity for the term "queer" than Candelaria does.
"I've been out and gay since I was 13," Montoya said. "Coming from another generation, it's a word that's a bit odd for me to hear. Today, it's flipped. It's more like prideful."
Mayor Isaac had plenty of defenders all those years ago when he was accused of using "queers" as a word to denigrate gay people.
Some said the word was fine because homosexuality violated biblical teachings. Other backers of Isaac took a different tack, pointing out that a recently formed activist group called itself Queer Nation. It was formed to stave off prejudice and violence against gay people.
Candelaria says he will retire from the Senate by year's end, the halfway mark of his third term. Many will remember him for his queer-rights bills. Others will knock him for bolting the Democratic Party after feuding with several of its leading senators.
Semantics can change with relative ease in politics. Hearts and minds don't follow so easily.
