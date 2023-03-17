After 34 years of service, Eric Blinman, age 69, had hoped to retire soon and volunteer for the many archaeology programs he’d helped create. World-renowned in his field, he spent decades reconstructing the history of human presence in New Mexico for the Office of Archaeological Studies, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs.

Those plans quickly changed late in the day on Feb. 13, when Blinman was summoned from a dig beneath the floorboards of the Palace of the Governors and summarily fired. Then he was banned from a building he’d raised the funds to build, its locks changed so quickly that staff didn’t have keys to close up at the end of the day.

Colleagues he worked alongside for years are prohibited from speaking to or about him, he says. The DCA cabinet secretary, Debra Garcia y Griego, provided no reason for his dismissal. Worst of all, he can’t see a future volunteering for an agency that now treats him like a pariah. “I’m persona non grata,” he says.