If a seat at the annual Santa Fe High-St. Michael’s football game wasn’t the hottest ticket in town on the same night Old Man Gloom goes up in smoke, it certainly will be now that Northern New Mexico’s most storied high school football rivalry is moving to Saturday and a much smaller venue.

Athletic officials from St. Michael’s and Santa Fe High announced Tuesday the 90th annual meeting between their teams will be played at noon Saturday at the 1,350-seat Christian Brothers Athletic Complex — a shift from a Friday night contest traditionally held at the spacious 6,000-seat Ivan Head Stadium on Santa Fe High’s campus.

“Our kids, their kids, the coaches and, I think, everyone wanted this game to be played at Ivan Head, but they left us no choice,” said St. Michael’s football coach Joey Fernandez. “If you play football in Santa Fe, you just want your big games to be at Ivan Head. I know our kids look forward to it.”

