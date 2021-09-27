Steven Woodward, of Albuquerque, rides his BMX bicycle under St. Francis Drive on Saturday, September 18. Woodward is a pro rider and was in Santa Fe practicing.
spotlight
Photo feature
Tunnel Tricks
- Luis Sánchez Saturno/The New Mexican
-
- Updated
- 0
Advertisement
Articles
- Warrants issued for three men wanted in Española kidnapping
- Taos hikers, bikers protest homeowners’ attempt to cut off trail access
- DA blasts system after suspect in alleged road-rage killing released until trial
- Body found in vehicle off Interstate 25 near Glorieta
- New Mexico police seek help in locating fugitive
- Santa Fe police: Man with butcher knife prompts closure of Cerrillos Road section
- Legal Tender restaurant in Lamy reopens Saturday under new operator
- Potential strike by IATSE union could halt New Mexico film productions
- 19-year-old Santa Fe man sentenced to 6 years in stabbing death
- Laguna Pueblo woman says she faced racial discrimination at Santa Fe Spirits tasting room
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- DA blasts system after suspect in alleged road-rage killing released until trial (48)
- Santa Fe mayor, opponents clash on obelisk, economy in virtual forum (45)
- Heinrich, Luján criticized for backing oil, gas subsidy (44)
- Endorsements are overrated; voters remember the obelisk (39)
- Archdiocese, Santo Niño principal dispute state police officer’s account of interview (31)
- Vaccination rate still low in rural parts of Santa Fe County (31)
- Three Santa Fe city councilors endorse Webber's reelection bid while others stay neutral (30)
- U.S. projections on drought-hit Colorado River grow more dire (27)
- New Mexico abortion clinics see influx from Texas (26)
- Rep. Dow, a Republican candidate for governor, calls for National Guard troops on border (25)
- Santa Fe mayor's reelection bid sees many out-of-state donors (25)
- New Mexico leaders, conservationists to pursue ‘actionable ideas’ at climate conference (24)
- Former state lawmaker Williams Stapleton indicted on 28 counts (23)
- New Mexico coronavirus cases set for decline (22)
- New Mexico presents rule to reduce fossil fuel pollutants (18)
- Recall effort against Cowboys for Trump founder lags (18)
- City of Santa Fe fights for dismissal of obelisk lawsuit (17)
- Judge rejects challenge to New Mexico's vaccine mandate (17)
- Climate change: Just deal with it (35)
- To the Monday morning quarterbacks — sit down (16)
- Family in mourning after fatal crash questions lack of charges (16)
- California recall fails; Gov. Gavin Newsom stays in office (16)
- Webber: 'Keep Santa Fe on track to serve people' (15)
- Politician wears hero's cape; color her outfit as self-promotion (15)
- Laguna Pueblo woman says she faced racial discrimination at Santa Fe Spirits tasting room (15)
- Santa Fe police: Man with butcher knife prompts closure of Cerrillos Road section (14)
- Police: U-turn results in deadly road rage on Rufina Street (14)
- Cyclists can’t always count on bike lanes (14)
- As she challenges Santa Fe mayor, Vigil Coppler gears up for homestretch (13)
- Facebook's Los Lunas expansion in limbo; state chamber calls for encouragement (11)
- Pay attention to other missing women — they deserve our care (11)
- Santa Fe seeks to donate Alto Street property for housing (11)
- Seven Pojoaque football players reinstated after judge grants restraining order (10)
- Senators sue governor over federal pandemic aid spending (10)
- State police unit working in Albuquerque makes 93 felony arrests (9)
- Girding for grids? It'll be the right move in New Mexico (8)
- Santa Fe mayor leading in race for cash (8)
- GOP review finds no proof Arizona election stolen from Trump (8)
- Authorities identify man wounded by Santa Fe County deputy (8)
- Buried history coming to light in New Mexico (8)
- Blue skies without pollution — that should be the goal (8)
- First glimpse of proposed New Mexico redistricting maps shows many options (8)
- Temporary downtown Santa Fe museum celebrates 1960s (8)
- Taos hikers, bikers protest homeowners’ attempt to cut off trail access (8)
- Santa Fe police search for man accused of kidnapping (8)
- Teen accused in Las Acequias shooting arrested in DWI (7)
- New Mexico's businesses brace for vaccination mandate ordered by Biden (7)
- School vaccine campaigns targeting students face blowback (7)
- In La Cienega, an 87-year-old native son just wants a paved road (7)
- Welfare states: When single mothers are forced to share intimate details to receive aid (7)
- Heat is on for New Mexico chile farmers (7)
- Potential strike by IATSE union could halt New Mexico film productions (7)
- Heinrich’s College Completion Fund bill praised (7)
- Santa Fe submits audit nine months after original deadline (7)
- Biden $3.5T plan tests voter appeal of expansive gov't role (7)
- A reckoning for the justice system awaits N.M. (6)
- New Mexico adds 19 COVID-19 deaths, 719 virus cases (6)
- Webber is the leader Santa Fe needs (6)
- Santa Fe Police Department arrests armed suspects (6)
- State fair proceeds in Albuquerque with attendance challenges amid pandemic (6)
- Vigil Coppler: 'I'm from the same place you are' (6)
- Measuring New Mexico's pandemic learning gap hampered by lack of data (6)
- New Mexico Rep. Debbie Armstrong announces she won't seek reelection (5)
- What’s next for Meow Wolf? (5)
- Idaho rations health care statewide amid massive COVID surge (5)
- Pojoaque homecoming crowd subdued at game amid hazing allegations (5)
- Former Cabinet secretary avoids jail time for felony convictions (5)
- Santa Fe begins construction of South Side Teen Center (5)
- Santa Fe releases first surveys for monuments, culture committee (5)
- One shot at a time, New Mexico will succeed in vaccinations (5)
- Illegal marijuana farms take West’s scarce water (5)
- Hearing for Pojoaque players accused of hazing delayed for ongoing sheriff's office investigation (5)
- Seven hopefuls state their cases to become party's nominee (5)
- Teen wounded in drive-by shooting on Santa Fe's south side (18)
- Santa Fe hires asset development manager to examine underused properties (5)
- Tesla opens sales, service, delivery center at Nambe Falls Travel Center (43)
- Universal suffrage is essential for democracy (5)
- 19-year-old Santa Fe man sentenced to 6 years in stabbing death (5)
- Global vaccination efforts necessary to stop variants (5)
- U.S. officials defend expulsion of Haitians from Texas town (4)
- Five football players fight suspensions amid hazing investigation (4)
- Demons face their 'game of the century' against Albuquerque Eldorado (4)
- Looking for a new glue to bond a city together (4)
- A merger whose time has finally come (4)
- One orphaned cub found at Santa Fe National Cemetery; second one still loose (4)
- Santa Fe police investigate shooting at Motel 6 (4)
- Deputies seek man accused of fleeing Sunday morning near Eldorado (4)
- Santa Fe lawyer liked ‘to help people and solve problems’ (4)
- More inspections to be required on low-emitting New Mexico oil wells (4)
- Gov. Lujan Grisham sets sights on free college (31)
- Cow Creek development would threaten a way of life (4)
- Feds seize $3 million in Williams Stapleton case (4)
- At 60, Peace Corps still can change the world (4)
- Chamita man accused of pointing gun at police faces more charges (3)
- State police investigate after deputy shot man near Allsup's south of Santa Fe (3)
- New Mexico adds 12 deaths, 749 new cases to COVID list (3)
- Martinez Johnson: 'I advocate for all voices' (3)
- On Tuesday, think about world peace (3)
- New Mexico official defends process for licensing (3)
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.