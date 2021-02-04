When the coronavirus pandemic began in March, city officials quickly instituted a moratorium on evictions, a vital lifeline for people who saw their incomes disappear as the virus shut down much of Santa Fe.
While the moratorium has been integral to keeping residents housed, it will not prevent landlords from evicting residents over back rent after the freeze ends.
So what will happen when all that unpaid rent comes due?
The short answer, according to Alexandra Ladd, director of the city of Santa Fe’s Office of Affordable Housing: “Nobody knows.”
“We can only expect it to be terrible,” she said. “I think the number one solution is making money available so people can pay their rent back.”
A new report presented Wednesday night to the City Council’s Quality of Life Committee by the nonprofit Chainbreaker Collective provided a sobering look at the potential tsunami of evictions that might hit the city if the situation stays the same. The report found about 5,700 Santa Fe renter households — about 31 percent — are at risk of losing their housing when evictions resume.
Chainbreaker Collective Executive Director Tomás Rivera said in an interview Thursday those numbers are possibly on the conservative side.
“Those are the numbers that we can pin down,” Rivera said. “There are a lot of people who do not have leases. We are being as conservative as we can with those numbers, but it’s not hard to imagine that it is much worse.”
The city recently extended its eviction moratorium through an emergency order, now set to expire at the end of March. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also extended a federal moratorium on evictions until March 31. The Federal Housing Association extended its ban on evictions from properties secured through FHA single-family mortgages through March 31 as well.
Still, Ladd said it’s a “shared concern” that money for unpaid rent gets into the hands of those in need.
“Super simple,” she said. “We just have to get rents paid.”
Rivera noted the extended moratorium only provides more time to for rental debt to mount in a state where about three-quarters of residents have lost income due to the pandemic.
“The truth is, we’re counting on the moratoria staying in place to buy us at least enough time to figure out the details of those things,” Rivera said. “I think it’s likely that on the state and local level that that will happen and stay in place at least to the end of the health emergency.”
“The city has an interest in the moratorium working,” Mayor Alan Webber said. “From the time we put it in place, we have been advising people to work to resolve problems if it comes down to ‘Pay a certain amount of money each month.’ Continue to show good faith, and hopefully the federal government steps up and does what needs to be done.”
City Councilor Renee Villarreal said she’d like to see the moratorium extended past the emergency order, to cover the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Chainbreaker Collective plans to return with recommendations for how to stave off evictions in subsequent reports and discussions with the City Council, Rivera said. Mediation between landlords and tenants was one item discussed at Wednesday’s meeting, as was creating a licensing framework for landlords.
“We license businesses, we license restaurants. It’s not unheard of,” Rivera said. “We license people to drive. If we want to approach housing through the market, it seems totally reasonable. We have heard a lot more support for the idea than opposition.
“What is the political will for that?” Rivera added. “That remains to be seen.”
Rivera said a combination of financial aid and policy changes will have to be moved forward to tackle the mounting issue.
The report points out the pandemic has only exacerbated an ongoing housing crisis in Santa Fe.
Of the 35,593 occupied housing units in Santa Fe, 40 percent are inhabited by renters who make an average of $41,375 annually. Half of the city’s renters are “rent burdened,” meaning they spend more than 30 percent of their income on rent.
According to the report, the average single parent with a teenager would have to work 58 hours a week to afford a two-bedroom home.
Throw in the data showing the tourism industry — leisure and hospitality workers make up about 16 percent of the city’s workforce — has been one of the hardest-hit segments of the population during the pandemic, and you have perfect storm, Rivera said.
But, he said, there is a silver lining.
“Due to the pandemic, it’s really forcing us as a society to really look at how these systems are working — are they not working — and to really ask how we can do better,” he said. “I think that is really what we have in front of us here.”
Attention to some of the long-term dynamics that have shaped Santa Fe’s housing market could potentially lead to lower eviction numbers during a future crisis, Rivera said.
The city of Santa Fe does have an affordable housing trust fund, but similar to the 5,700 residents who risk eviction, it’s also facing its own future troubles.
The fund is supported primarily through development revenue, most notably fees paid by developers in lieu of offering units below the market rate. In 2016, the Santa Fe Homes Program was amended to allow for developers to pay the fee instead of allocating 15 percent of newly constructed single-family rental units at rates considered affordable.
Most developers have opted to pay the fee, generating $1.5 million in revenue for the fund since June 2018.
Since 2017, 750 units have been constructed, while currently, according to data from the city, 1,763 units are under construction, with an additional 1,628 units approved by the Land Use Department. Another 982 units are pending approval.
About 35 percent of the fund has gone toward down payment assistance for income-qualified homebuyers, while another 25 percent has gone to rental assistance for renters, Ladd said.
Ladd pointed out, however, that surge in construction will come to an end at some point, and the city should evaluate creative ways to support the fund once development begins to dry up.
“It’s not sustainable,” Ladd said during a recent city Finance Committee meeting. “It relies on our market absorbing all of these units.”
Prior to Wednesday’s presentation, Villarreal said her concern over mounting evictions has lessened due to conversations at the state level.
“I think what is giving me less anxiety about this being a bigger issue is that there is legislation at the state level that is trying to find a way to alleviate the situation so it doesn’t get to the point of eviction,” she said.
Both Ladd and Villarreal noted another federal pandemic stimulus package for local governments would be an important step in making sure renters are able to pay down back rent.
Villarreal said she has been disappointed with some federal lawmakers who have seemingly pushed against providing local aid.
“They are really not understanding how support happens,” Villarreal said. “It really happens at the local and state level. Their inability to make policy is directly affecting us in Santa Fe.”
