How do you clean up a historic parcel of the Land of Enchantment that is riddled with bullet holes?

It’s located on the Caja del Rio, more than 100,000 acres of public land south of Santa Fe off County Road 56C, an area rich in history and still topped by stunning petroglyphs that speak to a time when people didn’t dump their mattresses, refrigerators and construction materials on sacred land.

On Saturday — Earth Day — more than 100 people joined forces to put a dent in the seemingly growing piles of trash, discarded household items and other debris left in the Caja del Rio.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

