How do you clean up a historic parcel of the Land of Enchantment that is riddled with bullet holes?
It’s located on the Caja del Rio, more than 100,000 acres of public land south of Santa Fe off County Road 56C, an area rich in history and still topped by stunning petroglyphs that speak to a time when people didn’t dump their mattresses, refrigerators and construction materials on sacred land.
On Saturday — Earth Day — more than 100 people joined forces to put a dent in the seemingly growing piles of trash, discarded household items and other debris left in the Caja del Rio.
Parts of the area looked like an abandoned battlefield where appliances and furniture filled with bullet holes had waged war and been left to die.
“It makes me sad to see the way people treat our public lands this way,” said Howard Gross, one of the volunteers.
Romir Lahiri, a program director for the Conservation Lands Foundation, could only shake his head sadly as he and others worked to clean one such area full of stuff you would’t want to touch.
It’s disheartening, he said, to see the once-beautiful environment “treated as a wasteland dump.”
And it’s a dump with a dangerous edge.
As volunteers picked up trash, gunfire from nearby target practice could be heard. In many cases, the shooters are using discarded household items for targets, said the Rev. Andrew Black, a Santa Fe native and minister at the First Presbyterian Church.
It’s a place where “dumping and shooting go hand in hand. You bring a couch, you shoot it,” said Black, founder and executive director of Earth Keepers 360, an advocacy group that mixes spiritual faith with conservation protection efforts.
Black said the Caja del Rio Coalition organized Saturday’s event following a similar effort in October. Two weeks after the October cleanup, the area looked just as it had before, Black said.
As volunteers loaded trash bags, trucks and even a horse trailer with junk Saturday, he wondered if such group cleanup efforts only encourage people to keep bringing trash to the region.
He and others said it’s time to look at the root causes of the dumping and find ways to educate — in English and Spanish — people who may see no other option than to create a trash site on public land.
The perpetrators may not want to or may not be able to pay trash or dump fees, he said. The shooters may not want to pay to go to a shooting range — if there were one in Santa Fe, he said.
“You have to give people alternatives,” Black said.
Black said he is talking to city, county and federal Bureau of Land Management officials to find a way to build a state-of-the-art shooting range. That could deter some of the shooting in the area, which could lead to less trash there, too, he said.
He said county officials should offer more free admission days to county dumps and do more, along with other governmental agencies, to let people know where and how they can recycle or legally drop off mattresses, couches and other items.
Mind you, he also understands the frustration some people may feel when they try to get rid of junk and can’t.
He told a story of trying to give away a pretty good couch to several local secondhand shops and being rebuffed by three before the Salvation Army accepted it. At what point, he mused, would a couple of guys in a truck decide to just “dump it on the Caja del Rio?”
As Black toured the area Saturday, he came across a trio of shooters who seemed to be engaged in safe target practice.
They were aiming in the opposite direction of the nearby county road and the volunteers. They fired at shooting targets they had brought with them and which, one of the shooters said, they intended to take out with them.
Mark Kelly, one of the shooters, said he enjoys target practice in free, open spaces but said he does not support the culture that creates a waste site out of the range.
“People bring out what they intend to destroy,” he said of the discarded, lead-filled appliances nearby.
Kelly said he feels unsafe going to the site alone and always tries to bring some buddies with him. He said people coming into the area should liken it to the experience of swimming in a cow pond or river rather than a public pool.
“No lifeguard on duty,” he said. “Swim at your own risk.”
With so much gunplay in the Caja del Rio, you might think it’s no surprise there was a killing there in January. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men accused in the slaying.
The potential for violence — even the unintentional kind, like an errant bullet ricocheting off an appliance and inadvertently hitting someone nearby — makes this dump site intimidating.
Black said when he led an Easter morning sunrise service in the area, telling his parishioners the Caja del Rio land “needs to be held in prayer,” his sermon was punctuated by the not-too-distant sound of gunfire.
“On Easter morning,” he said.
Black likes to share his knowledge of the history of the area with others, pointing out the trestles of a bridge where the original Route 66 ran decades ago.
There were Pueblo walkways and lands here once, he said, and part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, a trade route that connected Mexico City with Ohkay Owingeh near present-day Española during the Spanish colonial era.
All that history is being buried under the weight of garbage now, Black said.
About 67,000 acres of the Caja del Rio are managed by the Santa Fe National Forest. Most of the remainder of the plateau’s 100,000 acres is managed by the BLM.
Black said more law enforcement rangers are needed to patrol the area while all the interested parties continue to discuss ways to improve the situation and make the area safer for residents, who often hear gunfire — even at night — and wonder what’s going on up in the Caja del Rio.
In the meantime, the best anyone can do is organize cleanup efforts.
Around noon, when the cleanup started, Black showed volunteers where a huge commercial dumpster was located. The goal was to fill it to the top, a mission that he said should take no more than two hours.
About 90 minutes later, the dumpster was about two-thirds full.
Black told the volunteers the county donated the dumpster and would come pick it up Sunday or, at the latest, Monday.
One man expressed concern over the idea of leaving the dumpster there overnight.
“It’ll get shot,” he said.