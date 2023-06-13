Santa Fe resident John Eastman, accused of dishonesty in maneuvering to keep defeated candidate Donald Trump in the White House, says he’s surprised his career is in jeopardy.

Eastman faces a hearing next week in the State Bar Court of California on 11 charges of professional misconduct. He has been a licensed attorney in California since December of 1997, and at age 63, he’s still practicing law.

Attorneys for the State Bar of California are seeking Eastman’s disbarment on grounds of moral turpitude. Bar attorneys say Eastman attempted to upend democracy by usurping the will of voters who rejected Trump and elected Joe Biden.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news.

