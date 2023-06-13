Santa Fe resident John Eastman, accused of dishonesty in maneuvering to keep defeated candidate Donald Trump in the White House, says he’s surprised his career is in jeopardy.
Eastman faces a hearing next week in the State Bar Court of California on 11 charges of professional misconduct. He has been a licensed attorney in California since December of 1997, and at age 63, he’s still practicing law.
Attorneys for the State Bar of California are seeking Eastman’s disbarment on grounds of moral turpitude. Bar attorneys say Eastman attempted to upend democracy by usurping the will of voters who rejected Trump and elected Joe Biden.
In a wide-ranging interview Tuesday, Eastman said no fair reading of the facts would be cause for him to be disbarred.
“I think the law is very clear. If the law is faithfully applied, I should win handily,” he told me.
Two memos Eastman wrote about how to keep Trump in power are among his bigger problems in the disbarment proceeding. Both memos centered on a scheme in which Trump’s own vice president, Mike Pence, could single-handedly negate electoral votes for Biden from seven states.
That would have been enough to throw the election to Trump, at least in the wild scene Eastman concocted in what were serious writings.
California bar lawyers call Eastman’s strategy “a detailed plan for Pence to take actions to reverse the legitimate results of the 2020 election to secure Trump’s reelection.”
Pence refused to go along with the creative arithmetic or voter disenfranchisement proposed by Eastman. The vice president knew an ugly, illegal attempt to overturn the election when Eastman pitched the idea.
Now, in a fight for his professional life, Eastman downplays what he wrote. He told me his intent was for Pence to “accede to state legislatures for a brief delay” in reviewing the election. Slowing the process would have allowed states to pursue instances of fraud or violations of election law, according to Eastman’s latest explanation.
Eastman’s legal team also filed a response retreating from the course of action Eastman outlined in his writings.
“[Eastman] DENIES that the six-page memo (of which the two-page memo was but a preliminary draft component) proposes any particular course of action. It was, rather, a description of 9 different scenarios, none of which were ‘proposed.’ ”
Flip-flopping is part of politics. It’s also the heart of Eastman’s defense.
In his aw-shucks revisionism, Eastman claims his memos and meetings with Pence didn’t amount to anything. Scenarios, well sure, but certainly not an attempt at a coup.
He has plenty of doubters, including a a small group of Santa Fe-area residents who often gather on a corner about a half-mile from Eastman’s house. They have publicly demonstrated against Eastman for almost one year, skipping the colder days.
The demonstrators view the proceeding in California as a step toward justice.
“We’re heartened by the development. It’s very much on point with our concerns,” said Brent Lambert, who launched the demonstrations against Eastman on June 28, 2022.
Lambert picketed by himself for a day or two at Valley Drive and Bishops Lodge Road. The attempt to turn a losing candidate into a two-term president inspired Lambert to take his stand at the busy intersection.
Soon Lambert had a following. Other critics of Eastman joined the demonstrations.
Stephen Maras, owner of an antique store, was among them. He is optimistic California will punish Eastman.
“It seems a very simple movement to disbar a person who tried to destroy our democracy,” Maras said.
Eastman has seen the demonstrators. He dislikes their signs calling him a traitor or a political operative who committed treason. Nothing he did, he said, fits those descriptions under the law.
Eastman confided to me there might be a good investigative story behind the demonstrators who have denounced him for so long.
“I find it rather extraordinary. I suspect they’re being paid,” Eastman said.
Conspiracy theories are commonplace among Trump and his followers. The great man couldn’t have lost Georgia.
Why, Trump himself claimed thousands of Alabamians crossed the state line to vote for Biden in Georgia. Of course, Trump also said he still won Georgia by 400,000 votes. Somehow all those liberal interlopers from Alabama went undetected by Georgia’s top election official, a Republican.
Eastman claims his statements and writings about the election are protected free speech. Yet he doubted demonstrators would mobilize against him to exercise their own First Amendment rights.
In the case of the relentless picketers, Eastman overestimates their desire for money — and his own popularity.
