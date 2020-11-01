Thomas Dewey and Adlai Stevenson failed twice. Now President Donald Trump is on the brink of matching their futility in New Mexico.
Republican Dewey lost New Mexico in the presidential elections of 1944 and 1948. Stevenson, a Democrat, lost the state in 1952 and 1956.
Trump, beaten in New Mexico by Hillary Clinton four years ago, would be the third major-party presidential candidate to lose consecutive elections in the state. The polls say he's trailing.
Trump in 2019 began predicting he would take New Mexico's five electoral votes.
“We will win the great state of New Mexico,” he said at a rally five months before the coronavirus pandemic began and the economy sagged.
His bluster gave way to reality. New Mexico was always a long shot for Trump, and much bigger states now are in play.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden is competitive with Trump in Texas and Georgia. Texas has 38 electoral votes and Georgia has 16.
When Trump spoke of winning New Mexico, he assumed Texas and Georgia were safely in his column.
No Democrat has won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976. Georgia last went for a Democrat in 1992, when Bill Clinton narrowly beat President George H.W. Bush. Their race also included a strong third-party candidate in Ross Perot.
Biden probably won't break through in Texas or Georgia. But if he does, he will defeat Trump in a rout.
Trump knew his talk of winning New Mexico rated as a throwaway line. Most of the country didn't hear it, wouldn't remember it or wouldn't care.
But the president still has influence on down-ballot races in New Mexico, not all of it helpful to Republicans.
State House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said Trump's presence at the top of the ticket is an advantage for Democratic candidates in New Mexico's population center.
"You're hard-pressed in Albuquerque to find a House district where Trump is doing well," Egolf said, referencing his side's polling.
House Democrats have paid particular attention to Albuquerque for a simple reason. They have seven freshmen representatives seeking reelection and an eighth candidate for an open seat.
Democrats control the House 46-24. Egolf says the domination will continue, predicting Democrats will hold between 43 and 49 seats after this election.
Trump is more popular in Southern New Mexico. So much so that Scott Chandler, a Republican state House candidate from Deming, sees his party either tying or taking control of the 70-member chamber.
Chandler's forecast is hard to take seriously. Republicans would need a net gain of 11 seats to draw even and 12 to become the majority party.
Not since 1966 have that many seats flipped in one election. And part of the reason was the New Mexico House went from 77 members to 70.
Trump's popularity in Southern New Mexico has been most evident in the race for the 2nd Congressional District.
Freshman Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a Democrat from Las Cruces, even sent a tweet saying she disagreed with Biden after he spoke of moving away from fossil fuels. She represents the oil-rich Permian Basin.
Trump carried the 2nd Congressional District by 10 percentage points in 2016, though Hillary Clinton bested him by 8 points statewide. Torres Small knows the numbers as well as anyone. She's afraid of alienating Trump supporters, so she took a swing at Biden.
Torres Small is in a tight race with Republican Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo. It's a rematch of their bizarre contest from 2018.
Herrell declared herself the winner on election night, only to lose to Torres Small by a decisive 3,700 votes.
Having embarrassed herself once, Herrell went for the encore. She claimed without evidence that she'd been cheated by Democrats.
But Herrell didn't contest the election, a smart move since she could offer no proof of wrongdoing.
Her hope this time is that Trump is popular enough in oil country to pull her across the finish line.
The race between Herrell and Torres Small might be the closest one in New Mexico.
The safest prediction is Herrell will wait until all the votes are counted before making any speeches.
She will have plenty of time to crow or carp when it's over. Most of us can't wait.
