President Donald Trump again vowed on Tuesday to win New Mexico in the November presidential election, adding that he would “soon” return to the state.
“How am I doing in New Mexico?” Trump told a crowd at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. “I hear we’re going to win New Mexico. We’re going to win New Mexico.”
He later added, “Say hello to the people of New Mexico. I’ll be there soon.”
The president made the remarks as he invited to the stage a commissioner from Lea County, who spoke about the recent spike in oil production there and thanked the president for helping the county get drilling permits more quickly.
“We’re getting those faster, so that’s helping America be energy independent,” Commissioner Rebecca Long told the audience.
Trump then said that if Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders “or one of these characters” is elected, Lea County would need to “close up” its oil fields.
A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately return a call seeking clarification on when Trump might return to the state.
“We’re very proud of New Mexico,” Trump said. “Now, if I don’t win it ... I won’t say that. I’ll come back and say next year I was only kidding about New Mexico.”
