It’s official — President Donald Trump will hold a rally in New Mexico later this month.
The Republican Party of New Mexico announced Friday that Trump will appear at an event in Rio Rancho on Sept. 16. The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., also will hold a fundraiser in the state later that week.
Party Chairman Steve Pearce said the Trump campaign has named New Mexico a “target state” for next year’s presidential election.
“We’re excited that President Trump and his team sees New Mexico as a state they can flip,” Pearce said in a statement.
The state GOP added that it believes New Mexicans disagree with state Democrats’ positions on issues such as gun control and border security.
“We believe that New Mexicans are fed up with the socialist left agenda and are ready to stand with the president as he continues to lower taxes, create jobs, increase pay and employment opportunities for women, minorities and those who traditionally struggle to find good jobs,” Pearce said.
New Mexico’s Democratic Party responded to the announcement by saying Trump has “focused on attacking and demonizing many of the hardworking communities that make New Mexico so strong.”
“New Mexicans deserve a president who celebrates and appreciates all of the hardworking people who keep our country moving forward,” Chairwoman Marg Elliston said in a statement. “Our state does not support this administration’s un-American agenda, and Democrats will be loud and clear in our opposition to President Trump’s hateful rhetoric.”
The Trump campaign has been telling state party leaders it plans to spend “a lot” of money, train local volunteers and have “far deeper organization” at the neighborhood level than Republicans have had in the state in recent presidential elections, Pearce said last month.
The last Republican presidential candidate to win the state was George W. Bush in 2004, a narrow victory of 48.9 percent to John Kerry’s 48.1 percent.
In 2016, Hillary Clinton won 48.3 percent of the vote in New Mexico, while Trump won 40 percent and Gary Johnson won 9.3 percent.