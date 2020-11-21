A few hundred supporters of President Donald Trump gathered outside the Roundhouse Saturday afternoon to protest Joe Biden's victory in the general election.
"I'm here because I hope we can protect what our forefathers fought for," said Joshua Gonzales, an attendee from Albuquerque carrying a gun like dozens of others.
Gonzales added that he hopes the Supreme Court will eventually rule Trump as the winner of the presidential election. Joe Biden is projected to get 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232, equal to the margin of victory in 2016.
Both the Cowboys and Bikers for Trump led a series of speakers echoing hopes for the Supreme Court to make the ultimate decision and downplaying the COVID-19 pandemic.
"If you get a runny nose, take some NyQuil, take a few days off, get better," said a speaker from Cowboys for Trump. "Don't go get a coronavirus test right off the bat."
Against the Roundhouse wall, around 250 unmasked attendees passed through the same line to sign a petition. A handful of vendors sold hats, shirts and other Trump-themed merchandise.
"I'm in the printing business, and I go where I think I can sell some T-shirts. I could sell 50 today," said Mac Blinder, who had a table of Trump stickers and $20 shirts that read, "Our governor is an idiot."
He added: "Capitalism rules."
While speakers shared a microphone by the Roundhouse and asked attendees to return this week during a special legislative session, a few dozen protesters lined the intersection of Paseo de Peralta and Old Santa Fe Trail with three New Mexico State Police cars nearby. Earlier this month, a Santa Fe man filed a police report alleging a Trump supporter kicked his door and damaged his vehicle during a similar demonstration.
Santa Fe police said they received no calls about the demonstrators Saturday and enforcing a mask ordinance or ban on mass gatherings at the Roundhouse would fall on state police.
"Normally it would be unsafe for our officers to try to enforce a mask policy with a crowd that size," Santa Fe police Lt. Chris McCord said over the phone Saturday. "We were aware of the event and prepared to provide resources, but at the Roundhouse, state police are the ones who staff that event."
State police Lt. Mark Soriano said no citations were issued for public health order violations Saturday.
Cowboys and Bikers for Trump? Ha! Take the loss and go home. Even more intelligence shown by gathering during this recent outbreak of COVID. Get a grip people. Stay home. Donald lost.
I was walking my dog and was yelled at for wearing a mask as well as some other very offensive comments because I am a woman. The same person who kicked in a car door and dented it two weeks ago was there armed and proudly standing on the corner. The Proud Boys and Armed Civils Guards were there. Sadly, they now have Germain Shepherds in tow. A mailperson in a mail truck repeatedly drove by and honked in support. Guess that is on our dime. I saw two people wearing masks. Why aren’t they being asked to leave if they don’t were masks? Because of their repeated “Super Spreader “event people will die and our nurses, doctors and essential workers will suffer the consequences.
SFPD should have deployed K9'S and pepper spray. Safe and effective.
These people are un-American.
Is this the same Robert Bartlett who predicted a Trump landslide? How did that work out for you Robert?
