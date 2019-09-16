Trump rally draws thousands to Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO — Thousands of people were lined up Monday afternoon, some since the early morning hours, to see President Donald Trump speak at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho.
By 4 p.m., three hours before the president was set to take the stage, the center’s parking lot was closed. Lot attendants said they already had filled all 4,000 spaces, and workers were moving to close the access road to the venue, at the intersection of Unser Boulevard and Paseo del Volcan.
“Hundreds of spaces were just for law enforcement from all over,” said an attendant from ParkItPlace, the venue’s parking operations manager. He declined to give his name, saying he was not authorized to speak with the media.
The attendant, who had been at the site since 5:30 a.m. and said a line of cars had started on the south side of the Unser-Volcan intersection near the center at 4 a.m.
Sources in the Sandoval County Fire Department and private security officials confirmed 9,000 people will be allowed inside Santa Ana Star Center, and they are expecting about 5,000 to watch the event from outside.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.