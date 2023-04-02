Former President Donald Trump's indictment won't make him less popular or more loathed.
Mr. Polarization is charged with business fraud in relation to paying hush money to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to keep an affair from becoming public knowledge during the 2016 campaign. Trump denies ever having a sexual relationship with Daniels.
His fans might actually believe him. No evidence seeping out of the Manhattan prosecutor's office will sway them.
Everyone who sees Trump as a natural-born cheater in business, marriage and politics will daydream about belated retribution. Maybe the day will come when a bailiff snaps the cuffs on Capt. Crooked and escorts him to a cellblock.
There's not much of a middle ground in America anymore. Democrats who watched Trump's contrived reality show regret the hours wasted.
Republicans who voted for Trump without enthusiasm will stick with him unless he's in prison or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis flops in primaries by attempting another crackdown on Disney World. Trump calls his rival Ron DeSanctimonious.
If Trump walks, he can run again. But he can never win the popular vote. Trump lost it twice, and he would trudge in second again.
The Electoral College saved him in 2016. Trump still falsely claimed he received more popular votes than Hillary Clinton. Mr. Alibi said he was robbed by fraud at the polls, a harbinger of more whining to come.
Trump remains electable in Alabama, the Dakotas, Texas, West Virginia and 15 other states.
He has no chance in California, Massachusetts, New York, Colorado, New Mexico and 15 other states.
The swing states haven't changed much. Pennsylvania, Virginia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, New Hampshire, Georgia, North Carolina and maybe Ohio could reject or support Trump.
Georgia seems more enlightened after going for Joe Biden in 2020. If there's any justice in politics, new charges are coming against Trump for trying to coerce Georgia's secretary of state into stealing 11,000 votes from Biden to reverse the result.
It's all on tape. But Dr. Deception will claim the Fulton County, Ga., prosecutor is only considering criminal charges because she's intent on persecuting a great and selfless American.
As the only former president to be charged with crimes, Trump's troubles have inspired all sorts of questions and comparisons.
Why didn't any prosecutor or journalistic committee have the gumption to move against John F. Kennedy, who received a Pulitzer Prize for a book crafted by his top speechwriter?
Richard Nixon ran a criminal enterprise from the White House in the Watergate scandal. How come his successor, Gerald Ford, gave Nixon "a full, free and absolute pardon" without Nixon being charged with any crime?
Trump's $130,000 payment to Daniels even stirred comparisons and bad blood in New Mexico.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham spent $150,000 in campaign funds to pay James Hallinan, who accused her of sexual harassment. Lujan Grisham employed Hallinan as her media spokesman during the 2018 campaign.
"I don't get it. How is it different for @realDonaldTrump allegedly paying off @StormyDaniels and Lujan Grisham paying me off with campaign funds?" Hallinan wrote in a message to me. "If Trump was indicted then why isn't Governor Lujan Grisham also being indicted? So corrupt."
Hallinan also posted his statement on Twitter but then deleted it.
The secretary of state, Democrat Maggie Toulouse Oliver, ruled Lujan Grisham's payments to Hallinan were permissible because they settled a dispute with a campaign worker.
Hallinan claimed Lujan Grisham poured water on his lap and then grabbed his crotch through his clothing during a campaign meeting. The governor once called his allegation "categorically false."
Payments to Hallinan and his lawyer surfaced in public campaign reports. Lujan Grisham's camp said Hallinan received a settlement to lessen litigation expenses and avoid a distraction during the coronavirus pandemic.
If, as Lujan Grisham claims, Hallinan's allegations were untrue, it would have been smarter to depose under oath every other person who was in the meeting. Hallinan's payment was larger than that of Stormy Daniels, though the governor says there's nothing to it.
Hallinan and Lujan Grisham are bound by a confidentiality agreement, at least in theory. They're not supposed to discuss his complaint or their settlement. That's not the way it worked out.
Trump's role in payments to Daniels only made Hallinan more fervent in publicizing his complaint.
Cold cash might be overrated. It didn't silence Daniels for the long term. And it didn't soothe the old wound of Lujan Grisham's erstwhile employee.