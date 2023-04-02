Former President Donald Trump's indictment won't make him less popular or more loathed.

Mr. Polarization is charged with business fraud in relation to paying hush money to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to keep an affair from becoming public knowledge during the 2016 campaign. Trump denies ever having a sexual relationship with Daniels.

His fans might actually believe him. No evidence seeping out of the Manhattan prosecutor's office will sway them.

