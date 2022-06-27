A Santa Fe-based lawyer who helped formulate a discredited theory about mass voter fraud during the 2000 presidential election was the recipient of a search warrant served by federal agents, who confiscated his cellphone outside a restaurant last week.
Court documents filed by John Eastman’s attorneys in New Mexico’s U.S. District Court ask a judge to return the phone, which was taken by agents outside a restaurant June 22.
According to the New York Times, the seizure of Eastman’s phone is the latest evidence the Justice Department has ramped up its criminal investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his supporters to remain in power after he was defeated by Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
A telephone message left for Eastman by The New Mexican on Monday evening was not returned. A message left with his Albuquerque attorney also was not returned. According to public records, Eastman lives in Santa Fe.
Court documents filed by Eastman’s attorneys Monday referred to federal agents serving a search warrant as Eastman was exiting a restaurant, though they do not identify which one.
A Fox News piece on the matter Monday night included video of agents serving the warrant, during which Eastman repeatedly asked to see the warrant before surrendering the cellphone. After he gave an agent the phone, he was handed the warrant.
“I want you to see that they took my property before providing me the warrant. I’d like to read the warrant,” Eastman said in the video clip.
A chyron on the screen said the backdrop was Santa Fe.
According to the filing by Eastman’s attorneys, the warrant authorized seizure of “any electronic or digital device — including cell phones, USB devices, iPads, and computers identified in the affidavit — and all information in such devices.”
In the filing, Eastman asks the Office of the Inspector General to return the phone and “all information” in it. He also asked that all copies of any information that already has been retrieved or copied from the device be destroyed.
The Washington Post reported Monday night federal agents last week conducted a search at the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official whom Trump considered appointing to run the department because he was willing to further a scheme to declare the election results invalid in some key states.
Eastman and Clark were critical in the former president’s attempts to convince Republican Party members in at least a half-dozen states, including New Mexico, to replace Electoral College electors won by Biden.
According to the Post, the court filings suggested the Justice Department’s inspector general has become an important player in the criminal probes surrounding Jan. 6 because Eastman says his phone was taken by FBI agents acting on behalf of the inspector general. A spokeswoman for the inspector general declined to comment.
According to his filing, Eastman’s phone contains “emails that have been the subject of an intense, five-month privilege dispute between movant and the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol.”
It also contended a California court “expressly determined that a number of movant’s [Eastman’s] emails — emails which are accessible through movant’s cell phone — are protected by the First Amendment’s freedom of association, by attorney-client privilege, and/or by the work product doctrine.”