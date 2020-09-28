State Rep. Jim Trujillo, a Santa Fe Democrat, resigned from his House District 45 seat Monday, about 3½ months before the end of his term.
The longtime legislator, who served as a co-chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee, announced in October 2019 he would not run for reelection. He cited health concerns and a desire to spend more time with family members and other loved ones.
Trujillo, who is in his early 80s and suffered a stroke in 2017, also said it was time for a younger person to take on the job. He served in the seat for 17 years, after being appointed by Gov. Bill Richardson in 2003.
Daniel Marzec, a spokesman for New Mexico House Democrats, said there was “some surprise” in Trujillo’s decision to step down before the end of his term, but “it wasn’t completely unexpected.”
“He wanted to prioritize spending more time with his family. The job is a tiring one, and I think he felt he had served his purpose,” Marzec said.
While Trujillo’s decision was related to medical issues, there have been no new developments with his health that led to the resignation, Marzac added. He said Trujillo asked him to handle media inquiries about his resignation, which was announced in a news release Monday evening.
The Santa Fe County Commission will choose someone to fill out Trujillo’s term. County spokeswoman Carmelina Hart said the body has a public meeting Tuesday but could not discuss the vacancy or take a vote on someone to fill the seat because state law requires 72 hours’ notice for board actions.
The county manager was expected to bring up the matter and commissioners likely would lay out plans to choose a successor, Hart said.
Voters in House District 45 will elect a successor in November who will take office in January, ahead of the 2021 legislative session. Democrat Linda Serrato and Libertarian Helen Milenski are on the ballot.
Marzec said Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, will serve as chairman of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee during the remaining months of 2020, when lawmakers will prepare for the 60-day legislative session. Martinez had been serving as a co-chairman of the committee with Trujillo.
Martinez said in a statement: “Chairman Jim Trujillo is the embodiment of a servant leader whose life in public office has been defined by his commitment to working families across this state.”
In the June primary, Serrato faced four other Democratic contenders hoping to replace Trujillo. She won the nomination with 33 percent of the vote.
Serrato and Milenski have no Republican opponent in the race.
Speaking by phone Monday, Serrato, who worked as a political director for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján’s Senate campaign and gained Capitol Hill experience during the creation and passage of the 2009 federal stimulus package, said she was interested in being considered to serve out Trujillo’s term, and would be “honored” if she were selected.
“He left some big shoes to fill,” she said. “He’s been a real community member out here and a leader on the tax and revenue committee.”
Richardson appointed Trujillo to the seat to replace Patsy Trujillo — no relation — after she went to work for the governor. For many years, Jim Trujillo ran unopposed.
House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said in a statement he was “indebted to the contributions Jim has made to our House and will greatly miss his knowledge, heart and courage when representing the people of New Mexico.”
