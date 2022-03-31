Rebecca Dow needed an editor. Now it's too late for the second coming of Ben Bradlee to save her.
One of five Republican candidates for governor, Dow tied herself this week to a living, breathing anchor that probably weighs 300 pounds.
Dow has released what she labeled as her first statewide broadcast ad. She had months to craft a message that would elevate her from regional figure to serious contender.
Even with Dow controlling the message, her 30-second spot ended her fragile hope of becoming a statewide candidate.
"I'm not here to put on a show," Dow said, a peculiar claim because the ad showed her riding a horse alongside a couple of sheriffs. "I'm here to fight radical socialists, defend our constitutional rights and finish President Trump's wall."
Her spot was corny, contradictory, clichéd — a C-minus effort if only Republican primary voters are considered.
For the broader audience, Dow defined herself as a committed Trumper in a state that has no use for the former one-term president or his wall. Her pitch gets an F for statewide appeal.
Donald Trump never carried New Mexico. He lost the state to Hillary Clinton in 2016 by 65,000 votes. Joe Biden trounced Trump in 2020 by 100,000 votes.
Trump's galling attempts to steal the 2020 election and his affinity for Russian President Vladimir Putin make him more untrustworthy than ever. Dow, of Truth or Consequences, ignored recent history and current events, probably because she comes from the only region of New Mexico where voters favored Trump.
Tunnel vision is no way to win a governor's race. Neither is advocating for an exorbitantly priced wall in a world of high-tech security.
Trump said in four years he would complete his big, beautiful wall to thwart illegal immigration. He told voters Mexico would pay the bill. Trump didn't deliver on either promise.
U.S. residents paid at least $15 billion for sections of the wall that were built. That was $3 billion more than Trump said his entire mindless project would cost.
Dow made no mention of how expensive her wall would be or how she would pay for it.
Democrats control the Legislature. With the rival party writing the budget, Dow couldn't siphon enough money from roads, bridges or public-safety programs to continue Trump's folly.
She could follow Trump's tired script and claim the Mexicans will pay for her wall. The states of Chihuahua and Sonora border New Mexico. Hat in hand, Dow could ask them for donations. Her chances would be better with the Democrats.
Only acolytes of Trump's and Dow's will support pouring more taxpayer money into a wall. It's the same crowd that falsely claims Biden authorized open borders.
Border patrol agents are on the job. Drones and other technology augment them. It's not Biden's fault Trump failed to complete an archaic physical wall.
Biden knew better than to waste billions more on a project Trump conceived to motivate his base by stirring anger against Mexicans.
Dow can babble about a border wall and find support for the project from a small percentage of New Mexicans. Those same hardliners are happy to let laborers from Mexico do the difficult jobs Americans don't want. Even Trumpers know New Mexico's famous green chile crop would never be harvested without the hard work of Mexican nationals.
Dow called her ad "True Grit." She gets an A for pretentiousness but another F for triteness. Dozens of politicians have used that slogan or title in the half-century since Charles Portis wrote his terrific novel True Grit.
The hero of Portis' book was 14-year-old Mattie Ross. She mounted a horse and recruited a crusty U.S. marshal to avenge her father's murder.
Dow, 48, tries for the same showbiz approach in an ad that sags under political realities.
Dow gave up a safe seat in the state House of Representatives to run for governor. Someone so ambitious should have been smarter than to put up barriers between herself and voters.
Trump performed well in only one of New Mexico's three U.S. congressional districts. Dow's embrace of Trump and his wall hurts her in most of the state.
Upsets can happen. Dow would need a big one to stop former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti from winning the Republican nomination. Her best hope now is Ronchetti mimicking her call for more spending on Trump's border wall.
As it stands, Dow's nomination would be a gift to vulnerable Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Instead of Lujan Grisham having to run on her blemished record, she could run against Trump.
As for Dow, her claim of possessing true grit could have made her a contender — if she were running in Arizona or Texas.
