New Mexico State Police announced this week the agency has teamed up with the Department of Transportation and the New Mexico Trucking Association to raise awareness of a new state law regulating lane travel for tractor-trailers.

Under Senate Bill 102, which passed both chambers of the Legislature and was signed into law earlier this year, semi-trucks are limited to traveling in the left lane of a highway when passing another vehicle and a few other circumstances outlined in the legislation.

The measure is one of several new laws taking effect Saturday. 

