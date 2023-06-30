New Mexico State Police announced this week the agency has teamed up with the Department of Transportation and the New Mexico Trucking Association to raise awareness of a new state law regulating lane travel for tractor-trailers.
Under Senate Bill 102, which passed both chambers of the Legislature and was signed into law earlier this year, semi-trucks are limited to traveling in the left lane of a highway when passing another vehicle and a few other circumstances outlined in the legislation.
The measure is one of several new laws taking effect Saturday.
Violators face fines of $250 for a first and second offense and $500 for following offenses.
“One of the priorities of the New Mexico State Police is to keep our roadways safe for the general motoring public and commercial motor vehicle traffic,” state police Chief Troy Weisler said in a statement.
The Department of Transportation plans to put up signs reminding truckers of new law.
While most new state laws for 2023 took effect in mid-June, dozens of others become effective Saturday, including the following:
House Bill 8: Establishing a new state Creative Industries Division.
House Bill 130: Mandating more learning time, a total of 1,140 hours, in all public schools.
House Bill 191: Increasing the annual funding sent from the Early Childhood Education and Care Fund to the early childhood agency to $150 million from $30 million.
House Bill 142: Calling for oversight of the San Juan Generating Station cleanup.
House Bill 337: Requiring workers and volunteers at child care centers and preschools to undergo background checks.
Senate Bill 1: The Regional Water System Resiliency Act, allowing for regional water utilities.
Senate Bill 4: Funding free meals for all students in public schools.
Senate Bill 69: Regulating electric bicycles and allowing certain types to operate on bicycle and pedestrian paths.
Senate Bill 72: The Wildlife Corridors Act, creating a fund to cover costs of wildlife underpasses, overpasses and other measures to prevent collisions with vehicles.
Senate Bill 396: Increasing fees for motorcycle registrations.
Senate Bill 417: Creating a vocational education licensure track for teachers.