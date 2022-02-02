New Mexico State Police shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 near La Cienega on Wednesday morning after a semitruck turned over.
State police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano said officers diverted traffic onto East Frontage Road at the Waldo Canyon Road exit after the crash was reported around 9:30 a.m.
Hazardous materials may have been spilled from the truck the crash, so the area is being treated with extra precaution, Soriano added.
As of 11:30 a.m., the northbound lanes remained closed in that area.
