New Mexico State Police reported 43-year-old John Dickson of Truchas crashed and was ejected from a pickup Tuesday on N.M. 76 and suffered fatal injuries.
He was pronounced dead by the state Office of the Medical Investigator.
Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, several law enforcement agencies responded to a report of a crash on the High Road to Taos between Trampas and Chamisal.
According to state police, an initial investigation found Dickson was headed north on N.M. 76 in a 2004 Ford pickup when, for unknown reasons, the truck left the road and rolled.
State police said alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash. Dickson was not wearing his seat belt.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.