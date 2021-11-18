After being rebuked by the state Supreme Court, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham might yet turn a turkey trot into a horse race.
She continues her slide toward vulnerability in the 2022 election by alienating even natural allies.
A Democrat, Lujan Grisham should have an easy time building and maintaining relationships with state legislators. After all, fellow Democrats control the Senate and the House of Representatives by wide margins.
But Lujan Grisham took an autocratic position on how $1.6 billion in federal money would be spent to help people survive the coronavirus pandemic. She would call the shots while lawmakers idled at home.
A rebellion followed. Nearly half of the 42-member Senate — five Democrats and all 15 Republicans — wanted legislative participation in appropriating the money.
The state Supreme Court sided with the dissident lawmakers — a 5-0 spanking for Lujan Grisham.
Oddly enough, her combative style resembled that of her immediate predecessor, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez.
Petulant and infected with bad judgment, Martinez once vetoed 10 bills but refused to explain why. Democratic lawmakers sued her and won. All 10 measures, including bills to expand broadband access and allow for research of industrial hemp, became law because of Martinez's bungled vetoes.
Martinez spent most of her two terms warring with Democrats. A former prosecutor, she was pugilistic by nature and overmatched at the Capitol.
Martinez needed the votes of majority Democrats to advance her legislative agenda, but she didn't try to win them over.
Lujan Grisham has plenty of Democrats ready to help her. Yet she took up residence in a bunker to fight with them.
Sens. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, and Greg Baca, R-Belen, sued Lujan Grisham to stop her from shutting out lawmakers on the federal windfall. Baca and Candelaria are persistent critics of Lujan Grisham. They would happily post their complaints about her on a highway billboard.
But mild-mannered Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, also opposed Lujan Grisham's attempt to dictate spending on pandemic relief.
Ortiz y Pino is 79 years old, a gentleman to all, and as liberal as they come. He would not challenge a governor of his own party unless he was provoked.
If Lujan Grisham was at odds with Ortiz y Pino in a high-profile lawsuit, she probably angered a silent majority of Democrats in the Legislature. Ortiz y Pino was brave enough to take a principled position despite the risk of Lujan Grisham vetoing his bills.
Neither House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, nor any of the other 44 members of his caucus moved against Lujan Grisham's autocratic behavior.
Egolf rates Lujan Grisham as strong in combating COVID-19 and managing state operations.
"The governor will be reelected," he predicted after her embarrassing defeat in the Supreme Court.
Lujan Grisham remains the front-runner based on recent history. She won the open governor's seat by 14 percentage points in 2018.
Beyond that, New Mexico's last three governors, Democrat Bill Richardson and Republicans Martinez and Gary Johnson, each got two terms. Voters haven't rejected a sitting governor since Democrat Bruce King lost to Johnson in 1994.
Contrary to Egolf's assessment, Lujan Grisham's behavior and decisions leave her susceptible in a midterm election that should favor Republicans.
Many people fault her for shuttering small businesses during part of the pandemic, thereby funneling consumers to big-box stores.
Lujan Grisham has other worries. Her political committee paid $150,000 to her onetime campaign spokesman, James Hallinan, who said she sexually harassed him. Lujan Grisham called Hallinan's allegations false but still opted to settle with him.
By her account, she ended a distraction to governing during a pandemic. But the deal is sure to be a campaign issue for Republicans.
They also will attack Lujan Grisham on her management skills. One of her public education secretaries served only six months in the Cabinet before being fired. The next one resigned after two years, though he spent a few months in Pennsylvania instead of New Mexico.
The governor's priorities are another ripe issue for Republicans. She didn't want lawmakers involved in allocating money for pandemic relief, but she called them into special session this year to legalize recreational cannabis.
Still in question is whether any of the eight Republicans running for governor can capitalize on Lujan Grisham's weaknesses. Only one has statewide name recognition, former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti.
Ronchetti's résumé is skimpy, devoid of government service. At least professional wrestler Jesse Ventura had been mayor of a Minneapolis suburb before winning election as governor of Minnesota.
The rest of New Mexico's Republican field will try to shut down Ronchetti and hope that one of them can catch fire. They received a nice assist from Lujan Grisham, who went to court without a case.
It was one of a hundred paper cuts, mostly self-inflicted.
