State Auditor Joseph Maestas has issued a letter of concern to Española-based Northern New Mexico College and its foundation over what he called “troubling findings” in their fiscal year 2022 audits, including an incident of alleged embezzlement in fundraising for the athletics department and missing foundation tax returns.
“To remedy the College’s and the Foundation’s respective financial statuses and best serve your respective constituents, immediate attention to these matters is essential,” Maestas wrote in the five-page letter.
Maestas, a former mayor of Española who was elected state auditor in November, said in an interview Monday the State Auditor’s Office routinely writes letters of concern in response to problems identified in annual financial compliance audits.
“In the case of Northern New Mexico College, they had quite a number of findings and of those findings, a large percentage were repeated,” he said. “In certain instances on a previous finding, their action plans to address that finding had failed. … Whenever you have predominant lack of internal controls, it creates an environment that’s ripe for potential fraud, waste and abuse.”
Hector Balderas, a former state auditor and state attorney general who was selected as president of the college late last year, was unavailable for an interview Monday.
In a statement, he pledged to resolve the problems identified in Northern’s audit.
“The Board of Regents unanimously hired me to fix the historical financial deficiencies and increase internal legal oversight over operations and I look forward to working with the State Auditor to address them,” he said.
Maestas’ letter highlighted some of “the more concerning findings” issued against each entity.
For the college, they include inadequate internal controls over athletics, which Maestas wrote “greatly increased the risk of the misappropriation of funds that should benefit the athletics department and student athletes.”
An independent public accountant found fundraising dollars had been deposited into a former employee’s personal PayPal account.
“Such funds were not remitted to the college,” the audit states.
The college notified the State Auditor’s Office and local law enforcement within 24 hours of becoming aware of the alleged embezzlement, according to Maestas’ letter.
Maestas highlighted two findings against the college foundation, including late tax returns.
“The Foundation last filed a tax return for tax year 2019 and therefore has yet to file a tax return for tax years 2020 and 2021,” the letter states.
The foundation contracted with an accounting firm in late 2022 and expects to file its 990 tax returns for 2020, 2021 and 2022 by June, according to the letter.
Maestas asked the college and the foundation to communicate their progress on the audit findings he highlighted, as well as their progress toward resolving all the findings in their respective audits, with a “detailed update” within 30 days.
“The respective updates should include a detailed accounting of corrective action the College and Foundation have taken thus far to correct each of the findings noted in their respective audit reports — particularly the persistent findings repeated from previous years,” Maestas wrote.
He noted in the interview both Northern and the foundation have had an opportunity to respond to the findings and indicate how they plan to resolve the issues.
“In essence, there is an action plan in the final audit report that’s released to the public,” he said. “However, for situations like this where we have a modified opinion with many, many findings and many that are repeated, we want them to be more specific in their plan of action, and we want them to focus on it instead of waiting for the next audit.”
He described the letter of concern as a proactive step his office is taking to get the college and its foundation working to address the audit findings “in hopes of having a much better subsequent audit.”