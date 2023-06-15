Tribal governments, lawmakers and organizations across New Mexico and the Southwest are praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act, maintaining the 1978 federal law that requires preference be given to Native adoptive families or foster care placements for Indigenous youth.

“We’ve been celebrating all morning,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in an interview.

The Indian Child Welfare Act safeguards Native children’s right to access their cultural heritage, pushing against the U.S.’s history of Native American boarding schools and other efforts at cultural genocide, said Corrine Sanchez, executive director of the Española-based Indigenous advocacy and healing organization Tewa Women United.