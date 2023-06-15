Tribal governments, lawmakers and organizations across New Mexico and the Southwest are praising the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Thursday to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act, maintaining the 1978 federal law that requires preference be given to Native adoptive families or foster care placements for Indigenous youth.
“We’ve been celebrating all morning,” Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren said in an interview.
The Indian Child Welfare Act safeguards Native children’s right to access their cultural heritage, pushing against the U.S.’s history of Native American boarding schools and other efforts at cultural genocide, said Corrine Sanchez, executive director of the Española-based Indigenous advocacy and healing organization Tewa Women United.
“To have federal law and state law uphold the rights of Native women and children in keeping families intact — keeping them tied to their culture — just really helps to maintain that culture,” Sanchez added
Although New Mexico’s Indian Family Protection Act, passed in 2022, also prioritizes placement with Native families for Indigenous youth facing foster care or adoption, most Native people in New Mexico still have family members or loved ones adopted by or placed into foster care with non-Native people, said Preston Sanchez, a senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico.
“In New Mexico, we recently solidified and expanded protections for Native American children and families within our state’s child welfare system with the Indian Family Protection Act,” said state Rep. D. Wonda Johnson, D-Church Rock, who is a member of the Navajo Nation. “However, it’s crucial that we maintain protections at the federal level to preserve and honor the sacred heritage of all Indigenous peoples and safeguard the unique cultural identities of Native children nationwide,” she said in a statement after the ruling.
This decision, said state Rep. Derrick Lente, D-Sandia Pueblo, ensures Native American children can access the family life and education they deserve, which includes Native teachers passing down Native languages and heritage. That’s the “only pathway forward for making sure that Native Americans are the true authors of their destinies,” Lente said.
In statements, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham as well as New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families and Indian Affairs departments also lauded the decision as a step toward preserving Indigenous customs.
“Today, the court recognized what we already know — the critical importance of sustaining a child’s connection to their cultural identity,” Lujan Grisham said in a news release.
The Supreme Court’s decision supports centuries of legal precedent upholding rights to tribal sovereignty, Preston Sanchez said. As Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in his concurring opinion, “Tribes enjoy a power to rule themselves that no other governmental body — state or federal — may usurp.”
“It really reaffirms our sovereign rights, our ability to determine what’s best for us as tribal nations and as Indian communities and as Navajo communities as well,” Nygren said.
“To me, that’s good for all of Indian Country,” he added.
Advocates said this isn’t the only case before the court with significance for tribal sovereignty.
The Navajo Nation is still waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Arizona v. Navajo Nation, a case in which the Navajo Nation is arguing its water rights should be considered in managing the Colorado River’s waters. That decision, expected sometime this summer, could have a similarly powerful impact, Nygren said.
And the fight to ensure appropriate funding for tribal programs — particularly social services that support youth, women and families — continues, too, Corrine Sanchez said.
“This decision allows the systems to stand up and protect our children and our women and our families and our communities, and they can’t do that when they’re underfunded,” she said.
In that sense, Corinne Sanchez said, the court’s decision to uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act is one piece of securing a culturally informed future for Indigenous children in New Mexico and across the country.