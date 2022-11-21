Decades ago, the Rio Grande was among the rivers the federal government tried to bend to its will, causing a large, unintended consequence affecting at least two Native pueblos. 

Federal agencies reshaped a stretch of the winding river in Northern New Mexico so it would move in a straighter path to increase velocity and reduce sediment. That enabled it to flow more cleanly and not spill onto the shore. 

But the effort to control flooding and boost efficiency deprived riparian areas of a natural overflow that watered trees and vegetation and enhanced wildlife habitat in the bosque.  

